The cutting edge of beauty: Most shocking surgical procedures in celebville

In pursuit of physical perfection, several South African celebrities have taken drastic measures, opting for surgical procedures to enhance their appearance.
From facelifts and tummy tucks to weight loss surgeries, these stars have been open about their transformations, sparking admiration and controversy.
Here's a look at some shocking makeovers:
Khanyi Mbau goes under the knife, again
Khanyi sparked a flurry of reactions on social media after again going under the knife to make cosmetic changes.
The outspoken actress and reality TV star took to her Instagram timeline to share graphic videos of herself after undergoing surgery to modify her facial features to achieve a “tight face” look.
'I grew tired of Botox and fillers' — Khanyi Mbau trends after undergoing surgery again
Jojo Robinson goes under the knife twice in one year
In February the The Real Housewives of Durban star underwent brachioplasty surgery to remove excess skin.
Shortly before Christmas, Jojo gifted herself with a face and neck lift, saying she was tired of facial fillers and wanted a more permanent solution to maintain her youthful appearance.
WATCH | 'I'm aware I didn't need it' — RHOD star Jojo Robinson gets a facelift for Christmas
Cyan Boujee before and after gastric sleeve surgery
Cyan, real name Honour Zuma, travelled to Turkey in May to undergo gastric sleeve surgery, which cost her about R58,000.
The DJ and influencer, who has had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure, showcased her weight loss transformation after six months. She revealed she lost an impressive 25kg after dropping to 68kg from 92kg.
Before and after: Cyan Boujee's drastic weight loss after gastric sleeve surgery
Gogo Skhotheni gets her hourglass figure
Tumi Motsoeneng, popularly known as Gogo Skhotheni, jetted off to Turkey to undergo a tummy tuck liposuction procedure and filled her hip dips to achieve an hourglass figure look.
“I didn’t do BBL because I already had a big butt. I filled my hip dips. I was not comfortable with my body when I was naked. I was supposed to do it two years ago but I was scared,” she said.
“I am going again soon for my breasts. I'm still healing though. I want to get a breast lift.”
Gogo Skhotheni gets candid about her body transformation after going under the knife
Gugu Gumede's drastic weight loss
When making a comeback on her YouTube channel this year, the actress and director revealed she underwent vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery on January 29.
“I got to this place where I was so unhappy. I was unhappy with the weight, and with how I felt physically. I didn't feel good, my feet would hurt. I literally would go to bed at night and my heart would be pounding so much, and I was so scared because I had high blood pressure. I knew I was at a high risk of becoming a chronic patient,” she said.
WATCH | Gugu Gumede gets candid about losing 30kg through weight loss surgery
