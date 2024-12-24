TshisaLIVE

The cutting edge of beauty: Most shocking surgical procedures in celebville

24 December 2024 - 09:05
Joy Mphande Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
These stars are willing to pay the price for perfection.
These stars are willing to pay the price for perfection.
Image: Instagram

In pursuit of physical perfection, several South African celebrities have taken drastic measures, opting for surgical procedures to enhance their appearance.

From facelifts and tummy tucks to weight loss surgeries, these stars have been open about their transformations, sparking admiration and controversy. 

Here's a look at some shocking makeovers:

Khanyi Mbau goes under the knife, again

Khanyi sparked a flurry of reactions on social media after again going under the knife to make cosmetic changes.

The outspoken actress and reality TV star took to her Instagram timeline to share graphic videos of herself after undergoing surgery to modify her facial features to achieve a “tight face” look.

'I grew tired of Botox and fillers' — Khanyi Mbau trends after undergoing surgery again

"Now [I'm] looking for a permanent solution to a structured tight face."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Jojo Robinson goes under the knife twice in one year 

In February the The Real Housewives of Durban star underwent brachioplasty surgery to remove excess skin.

Shortly before Christmas, Jojo gifted herself with a face and neck lift, saying she was tired of facial fillers and wanted a more permanent solution to maintain her youthful appearance. 

WATCH | 'I'm aware I didn't need it' — RHOD star Jojo Robinson gets a facelift for Christmas

'I have been doing filler for so many years that I just needed a more permanent solution.'
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Cyan Boujee before and after gastric sleeve surgery

Cyan, real name Honour Zuma, travelled to Turkey in May to undergo gastric sleeve surgery, which cost her about R58,000.

The DJ and influencer, who has had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure, showcased her weight loss transformation after six months. She revealed she lost an impressive 25kg after dropping to 68kg from 92kg. 

Before and after: Cyan Boujee's drastic weight loss after gastric sleeve surgery

'I just want to be in a space where I am genuinely happy with my body.'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Gogo Skhotheni gets her hourglass figure

Tumi Motsoeneng, popularly known as Gogo Skhotheni, jetted off to Turkey to undergo a tummy tuck liposuction procedure and filled her hip dips to achieve an hourglass figure look. 

“I didn’t do BBL because I already had a big butt. I filled my hip dips. I was not comfortable with my body when I was naked. I was supposed to do it two years ago but I was scared,” she said.

“I am going again soon for my breasts. I'm still healing though. I want to get a breast lift.”

Gogo Skhotheni gets candid about her body transformation after going under the knife

Gogo Skhotheni spends R300k on her body transformation.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Gugu Gumede's drastic weight loss

When making a comeback on her YouTube channel this year, the actress and director revealed she underwent vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery on January 29.

“I got to this place where I was so unhappy. I was unhappy with the weight, and with how I felt physically. I didn't feel good, my feet would hurt. I literally would go to bed at night and my heart would be pounding so much, and I was so scared because I had high blood pressure. I knew I was at a high risk of becoming a chronic patient,” she said.

WATCH | Gugu Gumede gets candid about losing 30kg through weight loss surgery

"I didn't feel good, my feet would hurt. I literally would go to bed at night and my heart would be pounding so much."
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

READ MORE:

Celebrities who welcomed new additions in 2024

From surprise announcements to highly anticipated arrivals, these celebrities have shared their parenthood journeys.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Making education fashionable: These celebs wore their graduation regalia with pride in 2024

These A-listers have proven that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘Gorgeous, legendary' actress Michelle Botes has died

Actress Michelle Botes has died.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fans welcome Bongile Mantsai's return to e.tv's 'Scandal' TshisaLIVE
  2. Lucky Dube to be celebrated at Ugu Reggae Festival TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘A year without you feels like a lifetime’ — Ntokozo Molefe remembers her late ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bleak Christmas for ‘Queendom’ actors TshisaLIVE
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Get up close and personal with Robbie Williams Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sudan war: what is it like to return home? | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep75 | Alfa Romeo Guilia GTA, Honda Jazz Sport, Nissan Navara, ...