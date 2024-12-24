Toxic love: A look back at Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe’s turbulent relationship in 2024

The whirlwind romance between YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase and businessman Leeroy Sidambe has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
From allegations of infidelity and abuse to public spats and shocking revelations, their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride of drama and controversy.
As the year comes to a close, we take a look back at the many times Mihlali and Leeroy made headlines in 2024:
The couple met on a video call when a woman from Mihlali's hometown, who was friends with Leeroy, connected them while she was out of town for work. They later went on their first date at a Cape Town restaurant overlooking the beach and went to a popular club.
Many have speculated about how the two started dating, claiming Leeroy's estranged wife Mary Jane had not signed divorce papers.
Leeroy was adamant he had parted ways with Mary Jane and found love with Mihlali when they had separated and he was free to “move on in whatever manner”.
Mihlali and Leeroy rekindle their love
In October 2023, the two were said to have called it quits. When rumours about the couple rekindling their love surfaced in May 2024, Leeroy was quick to pour water on the reports.
“I am not dating Mihlali nor are we back together,” Leeroy told TshisaLIVE.
Mihlali alleges she was abused
On August 5, Mihlali shot up trends lists after she briefly shared images of bruises on her forehead, lips and under her eye on her Instagram story, writing “Thank you my angel Leeroy,” before deleting the posts.
Image: Instagram/ Mihlali Ndamase
Leeroy claimed Mihlali made 78 calls to him on a Sunday with no response because he was asleep, which led to Mihlali allegedly arriving at his residence and “persistently” requesting his son open for her.
“Mihlali Ndamase then came to my bedroom as I was asleep to confront me for being unfaithful and attempted to stab me. I protected myself by pushing her away from me, resulting in her sustaining her injuries as she made contact with the wall. My son came to my rescue after hearing me shouting and pleading for Mihlali not to kill me.”
Mihlali comes clean
Mihlali later shared an open letter, saying the matter that came to public light had “deeply” affected her and her business.
It is with great vulnerability I admit I was involved in a toxic relationship. This relationship started off verbally and emotionally harmful and matters quickly escalated to it being physically harmful.
I, unlike others, take full accountability for my involvement in the toxic dynamic. One can only be quiet for so long after tolerating gaslighting, aggression, emotional abuse, manipulation, obsessive behaviour and control tactics employed by an individual. Tactics used to distort my perception of love, which led me down a path of pain and torment. The scars of this experience run deep and the trauma continues to echo in my personal life and in my business.
Mihlali exposes Leeroy again
Mihlali sparked a heated debate on social media after going live on Instagram, calling Leeroy a “double adapter”, suggesting he is bisexual.
After facing a backlash on social media, Mihlali issued an apology to the LGBTQIA+ community for using derogatory phrases during a live stream.
“I would like to apologise to the LGBTQIA+ family. My intention was not to harm or offend with the phrases used during my live. I acknowledge that a significant portion of my support comes from the LGBTQIA+ community, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the love and support you have shown me since the beginning of my career.”
