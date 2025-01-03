TshisaLIVE

Here's how SA's rich and famous are spending their festive season in Dubai

03 January 2025 - 09:25
Joy Mphande Journalist
Lerato Kganyago and her husband businessman Thami Ndlala.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago Ndlala

The festive season is a time for relaxation, celebration and making unforgettable memories with loved ones.

For some of Mzansi's biggest celebrities, the destination of choice for their holiday getaway was the luxurious city of Dubai.

Before his tour in Asia and Australia, DJ Black Coffee, who often has gigs in Dubai, gave another stellar performance at Ushuaia and was joined by English soccer star Jude Bellingham during his set.

Rapper Khuli Chana and radio personality Lamiez Holworthy jetted off to Dubai with their families after a busy schedule of gigs and events.

The family's Instagram timeline has been flooded with posts giving their followers a glimpse into their luxurious holiday. From opulent accommodation, to exotic outings and quality time spent together, they appeared to be lapping up the Dubai lifestyle.

Media personality Lerato Kganyago and her husband Thami Ndlala are also among Mzansi's stars who chose Dubai as their festive season destination.

The couple's social media posts revealed their exciting adventures in the city, from riding jet cars to enjoying cocktails at a beach resort and enjoying the breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline.

