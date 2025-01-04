TshisaLIVE

Rachel Kolisi embarks on first solo trip to overcome divorce blues

Instead of staying home she went on a dream holiday to Botswana

04 January 2025 - 16:09 By Rethabile Radebe
Rachel Kolisi, philanthropist and former wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, is putting considerable effort into her healing journey.
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi, the former wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, took a page from the Eat, Pray, Love memoir by US-based author Elizabeth Gilbert by jetting off to Botswana on her first solo trip after her divorce from her sportsman husband.

The former lovebirds seem to have entered into an amicable co-parenting arrangement, where two of their biological children as well as Siya's two siblings are able to spend time with each of them.

On Christmas Day Rachel spent the day with all four children, while Siya got to have them for New Year's Day, which gave Rachel a chance to set off to Botswana.

She took to Instagram after her trip and said to deal with the flurry of emotions that come with divorce and staying at home alone, she decided to go on this solo excursion. “Botswana will always have a big piece of my heart.”

She shared numerous pictures of the trip, where she took part in a number of activities such as horse riding, reading and sharing dinner with friends.

Rachel also opened up about how challenging the trip was for her at first as she is a person who prefers keeping to herself, but she eventually opened up and managed to overcome her social anxiety.

“This was my first holiday/New Year without my kiddies, so instead of staying home sad and alone I went on my dream trip to Botswana. It's the first solo trip I’ve done, and I’m an introvert, so I arrived super-nervous and sad, and left with a very full heart and so many amazing new friends from all over the world.”

Rachel has been open about her split with Siya, saying her journey to heal from the separation has been a layered ride, and she has to keep making an effort to feel better. 

The couple that was loved by many announced they would be going their separate ways last November, creating shock waves in the entertainment and sports fraternity. 

