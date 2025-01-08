TshisaLIVE

My life has changed: Seth Shezi on winning Celebrity MasterChef SA

08 January 2025 - 20:28
Joy Mphande Journalist
Seth wins against Dineo Ranaka in Celebrity MasterChef South Africa.
Image: Supplied

In a nail-biting conclusion to the six-part Celebrity MasterChef South Africa, style icon and content creator Seth Shezi emerged victorious, taking home the coveted title and a whopping R1m in prize money.

An emotional Seth was overcome with joy when he was announced the winner.

“Now my life has changed. I have no words. It’s wild. It’s been more than just a cooking competition,” Seth said. “When you work within the food world and love and respect it so much, you sometimes have to be a judge and a critic, and sometimes you wonder how much you actually know. Now it feels like I do know. And it’s a good feeling.”

In the final episode, Seth faced off against radio and television personality Dineo Ranaka in a tense cook-off.

The two finalists were tasked with creating a three-course in-flight business class meal, with Seth drawing inspiration from Italy and Dineo from Thailand.

Despite receiving criticism from the judges for his “million-rand pasta” dish, which featured extravagant ingredients like caviar, truffles and crayfish, Seth's culinary skills ultimately won over the judges.

His starter, a “smoked tuna crudo with avocado and amasi whey emulsion”, was praised for its technical flair and perfect composition.

“This journey has taught me not only the art of cooking but also the power of perseverance and creativity. I’m grateful to my fellow contestants and everyone involved in the production because this win is a testament to the passion we all share for food, dreaming and the memories it creates.”

