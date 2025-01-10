TshisaLIVE

EFF describes Doc Shebeleza as a ‘trailblazer’ in kwaito music

10 January 2025 - 06:21 By KGOMOTSO MOGANEDI and THABO TSHABALALA
Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza has been lauded as a maverick. File photo.
Image: Sowetan

The EFF has described the late kwaito legend Victor “Doc Shebeleza” Bogopane  as a trailblazer in SA music.

Tributes continue to pour in for the kwaito pioneer who died in hospital on Thursday at the age of 51 after a long illness.

EFF leader Julius Malema and his party paid tribute to the legendary kwaito star.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

In a statement the EFF described him as a trailblazer in the kwaito music genre.

“The EFF honours Doc Shebeleza as a revolutionary artist whose music inspired joy and hope, and as a humanitarian who devoted his life to the empowerment of others. His contribution to South African culture and society will forever be cherished,” reads the statement. 

In June 2024, the legendary artist was reported to be hospitalised after a health scare.

His influence on the kwaito genre was profound, inspiring artists such as Mandoza, Mapaputsi and many others.

