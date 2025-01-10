In a statement the EFF described him as a trailblazer in the kwaito music genre.
“The EFF honours Doc Shebeleza as a revolutionary artist whose music inspired joy and hope, and as a humanitarian who devoted his life to the empowerment of others. His contribution to South African culture and society will forever be cherished,” reads the statement.
EFF describes Doc Shebeleza as a ‘trailblazer’ in kwaito music
Image: Sowetan
The EFF has described the late kwaito legend Victor “Doc Shebeleza” Bogopane as a trailblazer in SA music.
Tributes continue to pour in for the kwaito pioneer who died in hospital on Thursday at the age of 51 after a long illness.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
In a statement the EFF described him as a trailblazer in the kwaito music genre.
“The EFF honours Doc Shebeleza as a revolutionary artist whose music inspired joy and hope, and as a humanitarian who devoted his life to the empowerment of others. His contribution to South African culture and society will forever be cherished,” reads the statement.
In June 2024, the legendary artist was reported to be hospitalised after a health scare.
His influence on the kwaito genre was profound, inspiring artists such as Mandoza, Mapaputsi and many others.
READ MORE:
Legendary kwaito star Doc Shebeleza has died
‘He was a real Grootman’: Tributes pour in for kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza who died at 51
Doc Shebeleza asks people to continue praying ahead of second operation
‘I need prayers’: Ailing Doc Shebeleza hopes to make it home Christmas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos