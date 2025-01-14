IN PICS | A peek inside the Big Brother Mzansi 'mansion'
Life will be a breeze for this year's contestants with all the modern amenities at hand
14 January 2025 - 12:05
The highly anticipated new season of Big Brother Mzansi has kicked off, and while the contestants have already started bringing the heat, we take a look at the mansion that features a number of cameras that capture the contestants’ every move.
Biggie’s newly revamped house has upgrades that align perfectly with the theme of the season, “Umlilo”.
The house is a visual spectacle: from modern amenities to a sparkling swimming pool, jacuzzi and entertainment area, they sure went all out for this season.
Here's a peek at where the housemates are staying:
