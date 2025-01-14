IN PICS | A peek inside the Big Brother Mzansi 'mansion'

The highly anticipated new season of Big Brother Mzansi has kicked off, and while the contestants have already started bringing the heat, we take a look at the mansion that features a number of cameras that capture the contestants’ every move.

Biggie’s newly revamped house has upgrades that align perfectly with the theme of the season, “Umlilo”.

The house is a visual spectacle: from modern amenities to a sparkling swimming pool, jacuzzi and entertainment area, they sure went all out for this season.

Here's a peek at where the housemates are staying: