IN PICS | A peek inside the Big Brother Mzansi 'mansion'

Life will be a breeze for this year's contestants with all the modern amenities at hand

14 January 2025 - 12:05
Joy Mphande Journalist
Big Brother Mzansi season 5 contestants.
Image: X

The highly anticipated new season of Big Brother Mzansi has kicked off, and while the contestants have already started bringing the heat, we take a look at the mansion that features a number of cameras that capture the contestants’ every move.

Biggie’s newly revamped house has upgrades that align perfectly with the theme of the season, “Umlilo”.

The house is a visual spectacle: from modern amenities to a sparkling swimming pool, jacuzzi and entertainment area, they sure went all out for this season. 

Here's a peek at where the housemates are staying:

This is where Big Brother Mzansi season 5 contestants will share their stories.
Image: Supplied
The living room area.
Image: Supplied
Where the meals get cooked and drinks are poured.
Image: Supplied
The main bedroom, but who gets to sleep in it is the question.
Image: Supplied
A more modest sleeping quarter.
Image: Supplied
Bunk beds for the contestants.
Image: Supplied
The funky braai area.
Image: Supplied
Another kitchen area, with built-in bathroom.
Image: Supplied
With outdoor amenities like this, nobody will mind being cooped up with others for months.
Image: Supplied
If swimming leaves you cold, warm up in the jacuzzi.
Image: Supplied

