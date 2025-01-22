TshisaLIVE

Chris Brown files $500m lawsuit against producers of ‘defamatory’ documentary

22 January 2025 - 12:30
Singer Chris Brown sues the producers of the 'Chris Brown: A History of Violence' documentary.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

American artist Chris Brown has filed a $500m (R9.2bn) lawsuit against Ample, LLC, Warner Brothers and individuals involved in producing the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

Brown's legal representative, Levy McCathern, alleged the documentary prioritised profits over journalistic integrity by sharing “false and misleading” accusations against Brown, including of sexual assault and evidence tampering, saying the accusations were dismissed in court.

“Despite being fully aware of these facts prior to the documentary's release [in October], Ample, LLC and Warner Brothers chose to amplify defamatory lies, an outrageous act,” McCathern said.

“They sensationalised debunked claims to drive viewership and revenue, recklessly damaging Brown's reputation and spreading false information to the public.”

The documentary features a claim from “Jane Doe”, who previously sued Brown for allegedly drugging and assaulting her during a 2020 yacht party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. The case was dropped without prejudice by a court when the prosecution did not pursue it.

McCathern asserted interactions between her and Brown were consensual.

“This is supported by many text and voice messages sent by [her] to Brown in which she actively pursued a relationship with him. It is perplexing the production companies would elevate her discredited claims over the truth established in a court of law.”

McCathern said a portion of the damages sought will be donated to survivors of sexual abuse.

“Through the legal action, Brown seeks accountability and aims to stand against the exploitation of misinformation for personal gain.”

