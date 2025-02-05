TshisaLIVE

Kanye West hails wife Bianca as 'most Googled person' after viral Grammy outfit

05 February 2025 - 16:27
Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Image: DANIEL COLE/Reuters

American rapper Kanye “Ye” West has taken to Instagram to praise his wife, Australian model Bianca Censori, as the “most Googled person on the planet” after her attention-grabbing outfit at the Grammy awards.

The couple made headlines on Sunday when they arrived on the red carpet, with Censori wearing a black feather coat that revealed an invisible dress underneath, sparking both shock and criticism on social media.

West, who wore an all-black outfit, attended the Grammys for the first time in 10 years. He was nominated in the best rap category.

Despite the backlash, West was thrilled with the attention his wife received, posting a series of pictures and videos of Censori on Instagram. He claimed she was trending more than the Grammy awards themselves.

“We beat the Grammys,” he said in one post. Another post read, “for clarity, on February 4, my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth”.

West and Censori are no strangers to headlines. Since they've been together, the couple have received a large amount of public attention, particularly due to Censori's sense of style.

West was previously married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he has four children. West and Censori married in 2023, a few months after his divorce from Kardashian was finalised.

