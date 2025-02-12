Pick n Pay criticised over Rick Ross feature in new ad after reportedly closing 32 supermarkets

Retailer Pick n Pay has received backlash for featuring American rapper William Leonard Roberts II, popularly known as Rick Ross, in its latest promotional advert after reportedly closing 32 supermarkets nationally.
“As part of our new corporate plan, we will reset our store estate. As part of this, some underperforming stores will be closed, while most — where appropriate — will be rebranded to either a franchise Pick n Pay or a Boxer,” Pick n Pay said on X.
The ad, which also stars comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout, uses DJ Khaled's hit song All I do is win, which features Rick Ross, among other artists.
Social media users have expressed disapproval at the retailer's decision to feature an international artist, particularly one who is not known to have any connection to the brand or the country.
Many have argued that Pick n Pay should have opted for a local artist, someone who is more relatable and relevant to its target audience. Others have questioned the logic behind featuring Rick Ross in a South African advert, especially when the retailer has reportedly closed 32 supermarkets.
Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa said the advert lacked brand alignment.
“It's a no from me,” he said.
“Zero brand alignment. No need for an overseas person for a local brand, unless they are selling their products there like Jamie Oliver. I'm a huge Rick Ross fan and a Pick n Pay fan, but this is a no from me.”
Facebook user Lindiwe Buthelezi asked how the retailer could afford to feature an international artist while closing supermarkets.
“So you have money to pay Rick Ross, yet you are closing the stores? People have lost their jobs. This is heartbreaking.”
Another Facebook user, Stevie Madisha, said Pick n Pay should have used a local artist instead.
“This is why Pick and Pay is failing, out of touch. You could’ve got all amapiano artists to do the advert for half the budget. They would appeal to more users than a random out of date US hip-hop artist.”
Here are more reactions:
