‘I will take you to court’, Gayton McKenzie tells Ntsiki Mazwai after online ‘slander’
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has threatened to take Ntsiki Mazwai to court after she accused him of corruption and favouritism.
In a scathing video, Ntsiki questioned Unathi Nkayi's credentials as a writer and her inclusion to be one of 15 writers at the Havana International Book Fair in Cuba. Ntsiki claims she was initially invited to the event but was removed from the list of those who were to attend.
“He is dishonest and unethical and it is corrupt that he replaced writers like me who were personally invited by the Cubans,” she said.
'Unathi is not a writer' — Ntsiki Mazwai calls out minister Gayton McKenzie
Responding to her Facebook post, Gayton said he is taking a stance on the allegations.
“Ntsiki, you have made very serious allegations against me, very slanderous. I will take you to court. You will have a perfect opportunity to show the court of law all your evidence. You have gone very far this time. Please start by posting your invite from Cubans.”
Ntsiki is sticking to her story and says she won't let up.
“Gayton, I have not slandered you. You're now trying to bully me into silence. Send your email. I am happy to send you the communications.”
In other posts, Ntsiki wrote: “Dear artists, your minister is threatening to use his power and money to sue me for asking why I was not allowed to go when Cuba asked for me by name.
“Gayton McKenzie is using intimidation tactics on me. I have not slandered him. I asked why I was removed.”
