'If you value your life, never go to clubs': Jackie Phamotse amid Zanzou outcry

18 February 2025 - 17:00
Author Jackie Phamotse warns against the club culture.
Image: Jackie Phamotse/Instagram

Author Jackie Phamotse has warned against the club culture amid disturbing videos circulating on social media showing men being assaulted and humiliated at a Pretoria nightclub, Zanzou.

The videos have sparked outrage, with some organisations calling for the closure of the club. Taking to X, Phamotse said the club culture is not safe.

“For your safety, get out of club culture. If you value your life, never go to clubs,” she said.

“That scene is demonic and disgusting. Why eat and drink with murderers, rapists and mafias? No-one is safe in that space. How do you trust people so much with your safety?”

The club has distanced itself from allegations of human rights violations allegedly perpetrated by the bouncers at the club. It said an investigation had been conducted and the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse was dismissed.

Phamotse believes the management should also be held accountable.

“They must collect all the CCTV footage and use all they have to arrest the owner and management. They need to be held accountable for concealing a crime. None of them reported the abuse, kidnapping, molestation and torture. The security guards should also have been arrested.”

The police have launched a search for at least eight foreigners suspected of being involved in the abusive acts, and have urged victims to come forward.

So far, three victims who were allegedly assaulted have opened cases at the Brooklyn police station. Phamotse urged more victims to come forward.

“This is the time for all victims to come forward. The collective effort will be more powerful. It doesn’t matter how long ago it was, you can be heard now.”

Phamotse previously wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to address crime and human trafficking.

“Your recent statement allowing Nigerians to travel to South Africa with ease has sparked fear among many citizens who worry this will open the floodgates for criminals to enter and operate freely.

“As you're aware, human trafficking is a serious issue in Southern Africa, with many victims being lured into forced labour, sexual exploitation and other forms of modern-day slavery,” she wrote.

