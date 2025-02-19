Lisa Madibe on her journey to self-love, the importance of celebrating women and embracing her true self

Entrepreneur and social media influencer Lisa Madibe recently hosted a Galentine's Day celebration for an exclusive guest list of celebrities, influencers and entrepreneurs.
From luxurious beauty experiences curated by Lamelle to a celebratory Moët & Chandon toast while Dweezy and Lebza The Villain performed, Lisa went all out for the star-studded event held days after her birthday at The View in Johannesburg.
For Lisa, the month of love isn't only about romantic relationships and grand gestures. It is about acknowledging the hard work and dedication women, including herself, put into their lives every day.
Her journey of self-love began five years ago after a painful breakup.
"I have been single and celibate for five years in the Christian way. When I got out of my relationship I had lost myself totally. I gained so much weight and was always sad. I was not happy with myself," she told TshisaLIVE.
"When Covid-19 hit, I was alone in my apartment and the world was quiet. I had lost myself in that relationship. I didn't even know what my favourite colour was. Because it was Covid-19, dating was not on my mind. I started eating clean, gyming and losing weight. I was alone with my thoughts, and I started to develop a deeper understanding of myself."
Lisa said one of the most significant lessons she learnt on her journey was the importance of self-love.
"Self-love means prioritising yourself every day. Showing up, being intentional, affirming yourself. Not comparing yourself to other women or other people, and being authentically you and unapologetically you. I went on a serious health journey, lost 15kg and learnt to love myself more.
Having discovered a new sense of purpose, Lisa said she is saving herself for marriage.
"In my singlehood, I learnt ed I am capable of doing anything and being anything I want to. In a relationship, you usually depend on someone. I am a woman who stands strong in her skin. I am full of love and I will give it to someone who is deserving. I do not have to downplay it to be loved. I know my worth and I am not going to settle.
"I am comfortable in my own skin and space. I am so obsessed with self-discovery. I'm on that journey. Every day I wake up intentionally by celebrating myself and romanticising my life. I am always celebrating other people but you can not pour from an empty cup so it's very important to take care of yourself."
Lisa Madibe on her journey to self-love, the importance of celebrating women and embracing her true self
Image: Supplied
