IN PICS | Rugby star Trevor Nyakane stays positive after successful surgery

25 February 2025 - 12:25
Joy Mphande Journalist
Rugby star Trevor Nyakane thanks friends and family for support during his recovery.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Nyakane

Trevor Nyakane is on the mend after undergoing successful surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The rugby star, who plays for the Sharks and has 68 Springbok caps to his name, took to social media to share the news of his injury last Saturday.

Trevor expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he had received from fans and friends.

“I ruptured my Achilles tendon. Very painful. I just went under the knife. Surgery was very successful. Doctors were very positive afterwards. Now it’s the road to recovery and staying positive in the journey,” he said.

“Thank you for all the messages and support from everyone. I really appreciate it. A very special thanks to my brothers who came to visit me, brought me food, supplies, took care of me — and, as always, good laughs, which is needed at times like these.

“Sharks, will be back soon.”

