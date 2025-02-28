King Jabu Mthethwa and former Miss SA Veronica Motsepe have endorsed the Durban Music Fest.
The festival will take place on May 3 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The event celebrates the talent of local musicians.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Veronica said she wants to recognise her son, Kelly Alexander Motsepe, and his partner Gregory Wings, founders of Blue Screen Entertainment, for their dedication to promoting local artists.
The festival serves as an important platform to connect black American music with SA's vibrant culture, enhancing our musical landscape.
“As a former Miss SA ambassador, I understand the importance of supporting our local talent. Events like the Durban Music Fest, featuring Rick Ross, are crucial to give our musicians a global stage. I encourage everyone to join us and celebrate the power of music to unite us all. I look forward to seeing you there,” she said.
Durban Music Fest receives boost from former Miss SA
Image: Supplied
King Jabu Mthethwa and former Miss SA Veronica Motsepe have endorsed the Durban Music Fest.
The festival will take place on May 3 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The event celebrates the talent of local musicians.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Veronica said she wants to recognise her son, Kelly Alexander Motsepe, and his partner Gregory Wings, founders of Blue Screen Entertainment, for their dedication to promoting local artists.
The festival serves as an important platform to connect black American music with SA's vibrant culture, enhancing our musical landscape.
“As a former Miss SA ambassador, I understand the importance of supporting our local talent. Events like the Durban Music Fest, featuring Rick Ross, are crucial to give our musicians a global stage. I encourage everyone to join us and celebrate the power of music to unite us all. I look forward to seeing you there,” she said.
Image: Supplied
King Jabu said he wanted to extend his gratitude to Gregory and Blue Screen Entertainment for bringing the international event to life. The celebration not only highlights the rich cultural heritage of the Zulu kingdom, but also fosters a mixing of black culture from around the globe.
“I give my unwavering support to Gregory Wings, who has shown immense dedication to our culture and music. In recognition of his commitment, I am honoured to welcome him into the kingdom and family for all eternity. Together we will continue to celebrate and advance our heritage, ensuring the spirit of SA resonates far and wide,” he said.
Gregory said he is thrilled to bring the Durban Music Fest and Rick Ross to SA.
“I want to take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Mthethwa kingdom, the Motsepe family, Moses Mabhida, Bheki Cele, Kenny Kunene and AmaZulu FC for their unwavering support of the event. The support means the world to me and underscores the importance of coming together to celebrate our musical heritage. I can't wait to see everyone on May 3 for an incredible celebration of music and culture.”
READ MORE:
Upcoming artists can win a spot in the line-up for Rick Ross's Durban Music Fest
Durban Music Fest moves to much bigger Moses Mabhida Stadium
US rapper Rick Ross is returning to Mzansi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos