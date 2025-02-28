TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'We're going to talk with each other': Ndlozi gears up for radio show

28 February 2025 - 17:27
Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi rehearses for his new show at Power 98.7.
Image: Power FM

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is gearing up for his new role as a radio host at Power 98.7.

He will be hosting the Power Talk show starting on March 3 from 9am to noon.

In a video shared on social media, Ndlozi can be seen rehearsing with his team, preparing for the big launch. He emphasised the importance of dialogue and critical thinking.

“We are going to speak — and we are going to speak hard. We are going to talk with each other. We are going to find each other. We are going to be a better community because we are going to prioritise a better argument,” he said.

“This is your platform — and there's nobody who can be powerful, who can be given power, without the capacity to talk. We all know what great people have mentioned about time: that a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. The fabric of our society has always prioritised talking.”

Ndlozi resigned from the EFF earlier this month to focus on civil society.

“I'm passionate about the upliftment of the levels of discourse in the country, but most importantly I think the terrain of struggle that has been neglected in the years is the civil society space. I'm interested in it because it is where you are able to cultivate and agitate [for] the notions of freedom, where liberation is about the people, community development, research, advocacy,” he said at the time.

TshisaLIVE
