WATCH | 'Family means the world to me': Malema celebrates 44th birthday

05 March 2025 - 16:59
EFF leader Julius Malema with his wife and children on his birthday.
Image: screenshot

EFF leader Julius Malema has shared a glimpse into his 44th birthday celebration.

Malema celebrated his birthday on March 3 and donated R200,000 to children at the Thembisa Child Welfare Society. The celebration continued at another venue, where Malema was surrounded by his loved ones.

In a video shared on social media, Malema is beaming with happiness as he poses with family, friends and fellow EFF members including deputy leader Godrich Gardee, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

In another clip, Malema and his son Ratanang shared a DJing set.

The EFF leader took to social media to express his gratitude for the outpouring of birthday wishes.

“Thank you to the ground forces and commissars of our glorious movement, the EFF. The people of South Africa, Africa and the diaspora — I received your beautiful birthday messages and I want to thank you for such wonderful messages. My family means the world to me.”

