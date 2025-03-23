R2m richer: Sweet Guluva wins 'Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 Umlilo'

Congratulations are in order for Sweet Guluva after he was crowned the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 Umlilo.
The reality TV star shot up trends lists after the 23-year-old student, model, artist, football player and barber from Cape Town walked away with the whopping R2m grand prize.
Sweet Guluva, real name Akhonamathemba Mbele, had fans glued to their screens as the contestants competed to win the grand prize.
Big Brother Mzansi featured 24 housemates from different parts of South Africa who competed in various tasks and challenges, with the audience voting for who they wanted to stay in the game and ultimately win.
Jojo was the first contestant to be evicted from Biggie's house, then Nate. Nsuku was the third contestant evicted. Uyanda was the runner-up for the grand prize.
Sweet Guluva was a fan favourite and had some celebrities rallying behind him throughout the competition.
