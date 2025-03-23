Zozibini Tunzi ties the knot: surprises Mzansi with wedding news

In a surprise move, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has revealed she is officially off the market.
The beauty queen, who made history as the third South African woman to win the Miss Universe title in 2019, took to social media on Sunday to share breathtaking photos from her intimate wedding ceremony, leaving fans and followers in awe.
“22/03/2025. I love you endlessly ... husband,” she captioned the post.
Among the guests in attendance was renowned radio personality Anele Mdoda, who couldn't help but gush about the special day.
“The most beautiful day. You were a gorgeous bride and an even better couple,” Mdoda commented on Tunzi's post.
Image: supplied
Media personality and actress Candice Modiselle, who revealed she was engaged in December 26, also recently shared images from her nuptials on Saturday.
“And the Two shall become One.” My words are few. Thank you Lord,” she captioned the post.
