POLL | Why do people seem more interested in voting for ‘Big Brother’ than in elections?

24 March 2025 - 12:12 By TIMESLIVE
The housemates of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season 5.
Image: DStv

The recent conclusion of Big Brother Mzansi season five has left many wondering why South Africans seem more invested in reality TV competitions than elections.

The show, which saw Akhonamathemba “Sweet Guluva” Mbele take home the R2m prize, had fans going all out to ensure their favourite housemate emerged victorious.

Social media was abuzz with fans campaigning for their favourites.

What drives this level of dedication and enthusiasm?

Big Brother Mzansi featured 24 housemates from different parts of South Africa competing in tasks and challenges. The audience played a crucial role in determining who stayed in the game and who won. Fans united in support of their favourite housemates, campaigning on social media, influencing people to vote in communities and even raising funds to help their favourites after the competition.

However, the hype has raised concerns about the seeming lack of interest in elections. Are South Africans more invested in the lives of reality TV stars than in the future of their country?

