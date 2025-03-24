He hopes this win has opened the doors to him being on the small and big screen soon.
“I wanted to also grab the opportunity to act. I wanted to showcase my talent. I've wanted to get into entertainment but didn't know where to start or who to go to.
“I knew from the first day that my family are my supporters. They sent me the audition links.
“I'm very appreciative of everyone who voted. It is all still sinking in that I am the winner. It was like judgment day. It was very emotional. I felt the love from the people in the room when on stage. Even if I did not win I was still going to appreciate everything.”
Going into the show, Sweet Guluva's strategy was to become head of the house until the finale, though he was only appointed in the role once. He said he's glad people were entertained by him and that he can be a role model for people from rural areas.
“People fell in love with the person who was on screen. My strategy was to be the head of house until the final day but unfortunately, there was heavy competition, so my strategy did not work. Only the people got me this far in the competition.
“I wanted to change perceptions. I wanted people to know that wherever they might be from, with broken English, you can still make it.”
He has often been at the top of trends on social media, whether through celebrities rallying behind him or his on-screen romance with fellow contestant Ashley Ogle.
While they have not seen each other since, when asked whether he would continue a relationship with her outside the house, Sweet Guluva responded: “We will speak about it.”
For now, the first thing he wants to do as he gets back into reality, is reunite with his family and watch soccer again.
Sweet Guluva sets sights on property venture after 'Big Brother Mzansi' win
Image: Supplied
Sweet Guluva, the newly crowned winner of Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo season 5, is wasting no time in planning his next move after winning R2m.
He also won R27,500 during his time in the house after playing the Lottostar Friday Night Arena Games.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the reality TV star revealed he plans to venture into the property market.
“Right now, the plan is to multiply. I've always wanted to get into property. I will seek information wherever I can find it but my mother knows a lot about it so she's got me covered,” he said.
Sweet Guluva, who real name is Akhonamathemba Mbele, acknowledged the support his “prayerful” mother always shows him, revealing she was the one who sent him the auditions link to enter the competition.
The 23-year-old student, model, artist, football player and barber from Cape Town is also an aspiring actor.
LISTEN | R2m richer: Sweet Guluva wins 'Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 Umlilo'
He hopes this win has opened the doors to him being on the small and big screen soon.
“I wanted to also grab the opportunity to act. I wanted to showcase my talent. I've wanted to get into entertainment but didn't know where to start or who to go to.
“I knew from the first day that my family are my supporters. They sent me the audition links.
“I'm very appreciative of everyone who voted. It is all still sinking in that I am the winner. It was like judgment day. It was very emotional. I felt the love from the people in the room when on stage. Even if I did not win I was still going to appreciate everything.”
Going into the show, Sweet Guluva's strategy was to become head of the house until the finale, though he was only appointed in the role once. He said he's glad people were entertained by him and that he can be a role model for people from rural areas.
“People fell in love with the person who was on screen. My strategy was to be the head of house until the final day but unfortunately, there was heavy competition, so my strategy did not work. Only the people got me this far in the competition.
“I wanted to change perceptions. I wanted people to know that wherever they might be from, with broken English, you can still make it.”
He has often been at the top of trends on social media, whether through celebrities rallying behind him or his on-screen romance with fellow contestant Ashley Ogle.
While they have not seen each other since, when asked whether he would continue a relationship with her outside the house, Sweet Guluva responded: “We will speak about it.”
For now, the first thing he wants to do as he gets back into reality, is reunite with his family and watch soccer again.
MORE:
'Big Brother Mzansi' fans raise more than R150,000 for runner-up Uyanda
POLL | Why do people seem more interested in voting for ‘Big Brother’ than in elections?
'Stop it': Somizi calls out Sweet Guluva's fans over campaign tactics on social media
SNAPS | Meet the ‘Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo’ contestants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos