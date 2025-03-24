The end of an era: YFM breakfast host 'Mthaux' drops the mic

Mthaux, whose real name is Mthokozisi Mncwango, has announced his departure from YFM's breakfast show.
In a statement shared on social media, the media personality who used to co-host alongside Nia Brown and Okay Wasabi revealed that he has decided to quit being an on-air performer.
“I'd like to take a moment to announce my departure from the breakfast show on Y. After much consideration, l've decided to step back from being [an] on-air talent. I have to acknowledge the most important person that drives me till this day, the listener. Yires, thank you for a life-changing 10 years,” he wrote.
“I will miss you dearly! To my managers, fellow DJs, colleagues overs the years, friends, family and all who have supported my journey thus far — thank you! I'm grateful to have produced for the best in the game and proud to have been one of the many conduits of queers voices on the radio. Let's Kiki one last time this week, shall we?”
Image: Instagram/ Mthaux
Ahead of radio station lineup changes, DJ Supta also wrapped up his last show #Unlockedscheduled on YFM ahead of his pursuit of a new venture.
In February Supta announced he would be leaving YFM after 11 years at the station.
“Eleven years have come to an end, but what an amazing run and opportunity. I will forever be grateful for this amazing platform.”
