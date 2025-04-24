While he did not mention his cousin's name, West has previously spoken out about his cousin who has been jailed for murder. “He did something bad, but I still love him,” he said in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018.
Kanye West reveals childhood sexual relationship with cousin in new song
His biggest concern is that his family may not understand what happened
American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has opened up about his childhood trauma, revealing he had an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was younger.
The 47-year-old award-winning rapper took to X and shared that “I sucked my cousin's d*** until I was 14" in his new song Cousins.
“This song is about my cousin who’s in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ any more,” the post read.
“Perhaps in my self-centred mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was six and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found at the top of my mom's closet were different.
“My name is Ye, and I sucked my cousin's d*** till I was 14.”
He said he was most self-conscious about the people he looked up to when growing up when he released the song. “[I] just felt like they wouldn’t understand.”
'Grandpa robbers' face trial in Paris over Kim Kardashian jewellery heist
While he did not mention his cousin's name, West has previously spoken out about his cousin who has been jailed for murder. “He did something bad, but I still love him,” he said in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018.
Social media users have expressed discomfort and raised concerns about West's mental health. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 after being hospitalised for a psychiatric emergency. However, in a recent podcast he said he was misdiagnosed and he has now been diagnosed with autism.
“I went to this doctor, my wife took me to do that because she said ‘something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before’. I’ve come to find it’s a case of autism I have.”
He said he doesn't take medication for his mental health any more.
“I haven’t taken the medication since I found out bipolar wasn’t the right diagnosis. It’s finding stuff that doesn’t block the creativity; that’s what I bring to the world. It’s worth the ramp-up, as long as y’all get the creativity.”
