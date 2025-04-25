TshisaLIVE

Understanding lobola in Xhosa culture: inside Anele Mdoda’s union of love

25 April 2025 - 09:49
Joy Mphande Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Anele Mdoda and Prince Bonelela Ngubengcuka alongside Ringo Madlingozi.
Anele Mdoda and Prince Bonelela Ngubengcuka alongside Ringo Madlingozi.
Image: Supplied

Anele Mdoda and her partner, Prince Bonelela Ngubengcuka, have taken a significant step towards their traditional wedding after finalising the lobola negotiations. 

On Sunday images of the couple in traditional regalia circulated on social media, with people present sharing glimpses from the celebration.

The couple's families came together to celebrate the occasion with a ceremony known as ukwamkelwa kwabakwenyana, which marks the formal acceptance of the groom by the bride's family.

Kaya 959 host Sizwe Dhlomo, a close friend of Anele, shed light on the matter as the family spokesperson.

‘We wish these two incredible people an eternal union, filled with love and fulfilment. We look forward to the next phase of their ceremonies as this was just the initial step. In African culture a groom never really concludes lobola but we are pleased the Mgudlwa royal house of the Abathembu kingdom have honoured ooHlathi in bringing these two together in this dignified traditional process,” he said.

According to Khaya Dlanga, also a close friend of Anele, the approach ensures the groom remains committed to the union and maintains a strong relationship with both families.

The family of Anele Mdoda and Prince Bonelela Ngubengcuka finalise the lobola negotiations.
The family of Anele Mdoda and Prince Bonelela Ngubengcuka finalise the lobola negotiations.
Image: Supplied

While the lobola negotiations have been finalised, the traditional wedding ceremony will take place at the groom's family home. The couple and their families are excited to move forward with the next phase of their ceremonies, which will include traditional and civil elements.

"To clarify, what took place was not a wedding. It was the final stage of the lobola process, along with a ceremony called ukwamkela abakhwenyana, which is to say the formal acceptance of the groom by the bride’s family," he wrote on X.

"In our isiXhosa custom, lobola is not a once-off payment, even if you can afford to do so. It is supposed to be done in stages and traditionally it is never entirely finished or completed. This is deliberate. It ensures the groom remains present and committed to the union of both families, rather than disappearing once the celebrations are over.

"What happened was the final lobola ceremony and the moment the groom was officially welcomed by Anele’s family. In other words, ooMfene were welcoming ooMadiba.

"The traditional wedding has not yet happened because it takes place at the groom’s family home. So while the couple are referred to as the bride and groom, this was not the traditional wedding itself."

Anele Mdoda and her partner, Prince Bonelela Ngubengcuka.
Anele Mdoda and her partner, Prince Bonelela Ngubengcuka.
Image: Supplied

As the couple celebrates the significant milestone, they have requested that they not be approached for press engagements related to their marriage.

The families look forward to the traditional and civil ceremonies, which will further solidify their union.

A source revealed to TshisaLIVE another ceremony to celebrate the union is set to take place in November. 

MORE:

Internet abuzz as Anele Mdoda flashes diamond ring on red carpet

Say what? Is Anele Mdoda married?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘Zero tolerance for this behaviour’: Uber probes Anele Mdoda’s ‘harrowing’ experience

"We are urgently looking into this matter," says an Uber spokesperson.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zozi spills the tea on love, marriage and her new career

The model and budding songbird said ‘I do’ at a stunning event at Belair Pavilion, followed by a traditional ceremony in the rural village she and ...
News
2 weeks ago

King Misuzulu's lobola negotiations begin

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini began preparations to marry Princess Sihle Mdluli from Mpumalanga by sending a delegation backed by amabutho to her ...
Politics
1 month ago

'Lobola should be for virgins only,' says podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa

"They are a very fair indicator of why black communities are so broken."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN PICS | Unwavering love: Shonisani ties knot in intimate lobola ceremony

'Lobola is so much more than a transaction — it’s about respect, legacy and the sacred bond between families'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Thabo Mbeki slams modern lobola practices

Former president says bride price was originally insurance for children if a marriage dissolved — but its meaning has been corrupted
News
2 months ago

'Lobola is tearing us down': Mbuso Khoza calls bride price custom 'a scam'

Mbuso Khoza, the renowned historian, actor and musician, has criticised the traditional African custom of lobola (bride price).
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Amanda Black, Lira and Thandiswa to rock 10th Business Premium Jazz Fest TshisaLIVE
  2. 'This is for the underdogs' — K.O pens open letter in single with Young Stunna TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Smoke & Mirrors' actor Khaye Sibisi reflects on his character in the show TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Relive the terror every night ... Until Dawn Lifestyle
  5. Gospel singer Mmatema releases new offering ‘Heart of Gratitude’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire