TshisaLIVE

Limpopo filmmaker wins best African film award at Cannes Film Festival

03 May 2025 - 10:46
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani won the Best African Film award at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France for his film "Lubunyu".
Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani won the Best African Film award at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France for his film "Lubunyu".
Image: Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani/ Facebook

Limpopo filmmaker Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani has won best African film award at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France for his film Lubunyu.

The film has also been selected for screening at the World Film Festival in Cannes.

Filmed at Ha-Khakhu Makuleni in Limpopo, Lubunyu, which translates as “the naked intruder”, is based on a true story with fictionalised elements. It delves into the heart of a village torn between tradition and change, exploring themes of justice, deception and identity.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Tshamano Sebe, Macdonald Ndou, Elsie Rasalanavho, Hangwani Ramakuwela, Nokukhanya Luthuli, Azwidohwi Tshirangwana and Murendeni Ramunenyiwa.

It competed with some of the best African movies, such as the Nigerian film My Father's Shadow.

After his win, the 34-year-old TUT alumnus took to Facebook to celebrate the victory.

“From the timeless mountains of Khakhu Makuleni, a name shall now echo across the world,” he said.

“What once was a patient waiting game has blossomed into a triumph — we bask in the glory of history: the second professional Venda film ever made. Who could have foreseen that it would all lead to this singular moment in time? We celebrate a monumental achievement — a boy from Venda, armed with nothing but a dream and a relentless spirit, has carried the heart of Venda culture onto the grand stage of the world.”

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba congratulated Ṋetshiṱangani on his achievement.

“This is a defining moment for the creative sector of Limpopo and South Africa. Ṋetshiṱangani has demonstrated that dreams nurtured in the quiet villages of Venḓa can echo across the world’s grandest stages. We are immensely proud of him for carrying the heart of Venda, and indeed the spirit of Limpopo, to the world,” Ramathuba said.

READ MORE:

Never too old to chase your dreams: Dr Teffo shares her journey of becoming a medical doctor

Teffo quit her job and left her family in pursuit of her dream
News
1 week ago

Ladysmith Black Mambazo to take centre stage at Joburg Theatre

"The music has evolved in so many ways,"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Comedians recognised at Comics Choice Comedy Awards

Stand-up comedians were recognised for their talent at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg on Saturday ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Sparkling night of arty accolades

Standard Bank Young Artist Awards also served to taste 40 years of National Arts Festival sponsorship
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Limpopo filmmaker wins best African film award at Cannes Film Festival TshisaLIVE
  2. Deputy minister Mmapaseka Letsike takes stand against 'online GBV' Politics
  3. It’s a girl — Handre Pollard and his wife are expecting TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Comedy and anti-heroes on the big screen, and Helen Zille in the ... Lifestyle
  5. Gogo Maweni halts face-to-face consultations to focus on pregnancy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
Fixing the HR gap for desk-less workers: Jem HR’s Simon Ellis speaks