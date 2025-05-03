Limpopo filmmaker wins best African film award at Cannes Film Festival

Limpopo filmmaker Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani has won best African film award at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France for his film Lubunyu.
The film has also been selected for screening at the World Film Festival in Cannes.
Filmed at Ha-Khakhu Makuleni in Limpopo, Lubunyu, which translates as “the naked intruder”, is based on a true story with fictionalised elements. It delves into the heart of a village torn between tradition and change, exploring themes of justice, deception and identity.
The film features a star-studded cast, including Tshamano Sebe, Macdonald Ndou, Elsie Rasalanavho, Hangwani Ramakuwela, Nokukhanya Luthuli, Azwidohwi Tshirangwana and Murendeni Ramunenyiwa.
It competed with some of the best African movies, such as the Nigerian film My Father's Shadow.
After his win, the 34-year-old TUT alumnus took to Facebook to celebrate the victory.
“From the timeless mountains of Khakhu Makuleni, a name shall now echo across the world,” he said.
“What once was a patient waiting game has blossomed into a triumph — we bask in the glory of history: the second professional Venda film ever made. Who could have foreseen that it would all lead to this singular moment in time? We celebrate a monumental achievement — a boy from Venda, armed with nothing but a dream and a relentless spirit, has carried the heart of Venda culture onto the grand stage of the world.”
Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba congratulated Ṋetshiṱangani on his achievement.
“This is a defining moment for the creative sector of Limpopo and South Africa. Ṋetshiṱangani has demonstrated that dreams nurtured in the quiet villages of Venḓa can echo across the world’s grandest stages. We are immensely proud of him for carrying the heart of Venda, and indeed the spirit of Limpopo, to the world,” Ramathuba said.
