Tyla has cemented her name in the music scene in and beyond South Africa's borders. In 2021 she signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry. Her list of achievements include joining Chris Brown on his European tour which started in London on February 14 2023 and ended in Paris on March 26.
The success of Water gained the attention of renowned stars, including rapper Travis Scott and producer Marshmello, who remixed the hit.
“Initially I didn't want to remix Water because I thought the song is so strong and it keeps getting bigger and bigger, but then my label said Travis wants to do a remix and I was, like, send him the files.
“All he could say was the song is crazy, the sound is new and it's amazing. People don't know it's South African. It's amapiano, it's log drum. I feel the sound is going to take the world by storm.”
Having shot to fame with her amapiano-infused pop music, Tyla said she is yet to show her versatility with her upcoming album.
“Everything happening is crazy and I'm proud of South Africa and our music. People are loving us. I'm so happy. It still doesn't feel real. I'm a girl from South Africa, Joburg. Every day something new happens and I have to thank God.
“The response has been amazing. I'm proud and happy I can be an example for other African girls and guys. South Africa, it's our time to shine.”
Double celebration: Tyla to host Nickelodeon Awards and feature on 'Smurfs' soundtrack
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Tyla is flying the SA flag high after making history as the first African to host the prestigious Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages, with many hailing her as a role model and inspiration for young Africans.
The celebrations didn't stop there. While excitement about her Nickelodeon announcement shot her up trends lists, Tyla was unveiled as one of the featured artists on the upcoming Smurfs movie soundtrack alongside Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Desi Trill, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi.
