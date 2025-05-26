“The production team is doing their job. They have their own mandate, like the cast does. Their role is to showcase what was filmed. It’s simple: if you don’t want to be perceived a certain way, don’t behave that way.
'It wasn’t what I expected’: Noksie on her experience in ‘The Mommy Club’
Image: Instagram/ Noskie
Nosiki “Noksie” Khumalo has shared her thoughts about her experience in The Mommy Club season 3 after the airing of the second part of the reunion, becoming emotional when recounting her stint.
The audience saw the reality TV star, who is a mother of one, become the centre of attention as she was bullied by cast members.
Noksie said it wasn't what she expected.
“I went in thinking I’d be surrounded by empowered, thriving boss babes, women glowing from the inside out. Instead I found myself among people carrying a lot of hurt and sadness, which was disheartening,” she said.
“I was nervous about how I’d be received, as I’m not someone who naturally thrives in group settings, but the love and support from the public have been reassuring.”
This season had many viewers outraged with the amount of bullying. While some of Noksie's cast mates claimed the editing misrepresented them, Noksie begged to differ.
Calls to cancel 'The Mommy Club' after reunion drama, claims of scene cuts
“The production team is doing their job. They have their own mandate, like the cast does. Their role is to showcase what was filmed. It’s simple: if you don’t want to be perceived a certain way, don’t behave that way.
“While we were shooting, I kept wondering if they realised this would air. That’s when it became clear they didn’t seem to care much about their own image. Their main focus was bringing me down, without thinking about how their behaviour would reflect on them in the end.”
Since the last filming of the show and the reunion, Noksie revealed she had not spoken to Pheladi but gained a friend in Kabelo “Mrs J” Jantjies. She said though Happy “Her Majesty” Silemane had apologised, she didn't find it to be “sincere” and wanted to move on.
Despite the attacks she experienced on the show, Noksie, who runs an estate agency, said she was happy her brand gained visibility.
“I accomplished what I was hoping for from the show to some extent, especially when it comes to brand visibility. I’m happy sellers are approaching me directly, which has made things easier for my business.”
The show has also had an impact on her personal life, she added.
“Since being on the show my life has changed in many ways. People recognise me everywhere I go and it’s all love. I’m grateful for that. I’ve had well-known people reach out to me and it’s been heartwarming. One of them is the incredible Khanyi Mbau — what a queen. I’m truly grateful.”
