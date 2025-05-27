TshisaLIVE

I’m shocked and saddened: Terry Pheto reacts to Presley Chweneyagae's sudden death

'We shared an unforgettable moment when we won the Oscar'

27 May 2025 - 13:55
Joy Mphande Journalist
Image: Supplied

Actress Terry Pheto has shared a heartfelt tribute to her colleague and friend, Presley Chweneyagae, who died on Tuesday at the age of 40.

Terry, who starred alongside Presley in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi (the first-ever Academy Award winning project from South Africa, for Best Foreign Language Film) took to her social media timeline to express her shock and sadness at the news.

“I'm shocked and saddened by the news of Presley's sudden passing,” Pheto wrote. “My heart goes out to his family and the rest of our friends and colleagues in the film industry. We shared an unforgettable moment when we won the Oscar. It's a moment I will forever cherish. May his soul rest in peace,” she wrote. 

A statement shared by his agency MLA on Tuesday revealed the actor died on Tuesday at the age of 40 but did not disclose the cause of his death. 

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, extended family, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him. While we grieve the immense loss of a remarkable talent, we celebrate the light he brought to the world. Details regarding memorial services will be shared in due course,” read the statement.

Presley's death has sent shock waves through the South African entertainment industry, with many fans and colleagues paying tribute to his talent and legacy. 

