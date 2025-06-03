TshisaLIVE

Chutney Soca star returns to SA with his 'happy music'

03 June 2025 - 14:43
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Raymond Ramnarine. a Chutney Soca musician from Trinidad and Tobago.
Image: SUPPLIED

When Chutney Soca’s biggest star from Trinidad and Tobago, Raymond Ramnarine, landed in South Africa last year he expected safaris and wilderness.

What he got were sold-out shows in Durban and Johannesburg.

Ramnarine is back in South Africa this month to perform at the Durban Exhibition Centre and Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg.

He is a singer, songwriter, producer and lead vocalist of the band Dil E Nadan.

While he is a household name in the Chutney Soca scene in his home country, India, the US and Europe, Ramnarine’s popularity grew quickly in South Africa when his hits went viral on TikTok.

“I expected safaris and wilderness. However, when I visited this beautiful country for the first time last year I realised how amazing it is. The rich culture and the warmth of its people moved me deeply. The cities are modern and brimming with culture. I can't wait to visit Cape Town, plus a safari is definitely on my bucket list,” Ramnarine told TimesLIVE.

Known as The Music Boss, Ramnarine said while social media played a significant role in his popularity in South Africa, his fan base was built on “great music and the love I have for my fans”.

“The love and appreciation for my music is phenomenal. South Africa stole my heart and I was in tears upon my arrival last year. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would receive such an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

Early in his career, Ramnarine entered the National Duet Competition, singing with one of his female bandmates. They won the competition.

In 2013 he was placed first in the Chutney Soca Monarch competition where he performed his original song I Ain’t Marriding No More, and the audience of more than 15,000 people joined him in singing the chorus.

In recognition of his impact, Ramnarine has received numerous awards and accolades in Trinidad and Tobago, Europe and the US. In 2015 he and his band were the recipients of Trinidad and Tobago’s Humming Bird Gold Medal.

“Our music is what I like to call 'happy music'. My performances are filled with joy, love and the energetic feelings my fans experience in their hearts and souls,” he told TimesLIVE.

He said South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago shared similarities.

“In Trinidad and Tobago we share a deep love for culture and music. Like South Africa, our ancestors came from India, so we have a lot in common. We love to celebrate and party. Trinidad is known as the 'party capital' of the Caribbean.”

He said he was impressed by the music that emerged during the Fifa World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

“When I visited, I also enjoyed the local bands that played authentic instruments from India.”

