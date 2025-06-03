The event, hosted by the US rapper, is renowned for its fusion of luxury automobiles, musical performances and celebrity appearances. It's billed as 'the biggest self-made car show in history".
DJ Melzi, known for his amapiano hits and stylish persona, is expected to bring a touch of South African flair to the international gathering.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Melzi, who real name is Tumelo Mphai, said he's looking forward to attending the show.
"I've been all over the world for a few months, touring and improving my craft as a DJ. When the opportunity arose to attend Rick Ross's car show, I grabbed it. I've met and interacted with him before and it's all love — together with inspiration," he said.
Melzi's attendance underscores the growing global influence of SA artists in the entertainment industry.
For those interested in attending the show, tickets are available through the official event website and Eventbrite.
DJ Melzi to attend Rick Ross Car & Bike Show in US
Image: Instagram
DJ and producer DJ Melzi is set to attend the fourth annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on Saturday at the Promised Land estate in Fayetteville, Georgia.
The event, hosted by the US rapper, is renowned for its fusion of luxury automobiles, musical performances and celebrity appearances. It's billed as 'the biggest self-made car show in history".
DJ Melzi, known for his amapiano hits and stylish persona, is expected to bring a touch of South African flair to the international gathering.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Melzi, who real name is Tumelo Mphai, said he's looking forward to attending the show.
"I've been all over the world for a few months, touring and improving my craft as a DJ. When the opportunity arose to attend Rick Ross's car show, I grabbed it. I've met and interacted with him before and it's all love — together with inspiration," he said.
Melzi's attendance underscores the growing global influence of SA artists in the entertainment industry.
For those interested in attending the show, tickets are available through the official event website and Eventbrite.
MORE:
Durban Music Festival with Rick Ross a success despite stadium security glitches
'Give us the juice': Black Brain to film Durban Music Fest documentary
WATCH | US rapper Rick Ross shoots music video in Cape Town, shows love to SA artists
DJ Melzi meets up with Rick Ross
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos