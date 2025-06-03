TshisaLIVE

DJ Melzi to attend Rick Ross Car & Bike Show in US

03 June 2025 - 11:30
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Amapiano DJ Melzi will attend US rapper Rick Ross's car show in Fayetteville, Georgia, on Saturday.
Image: Instagram

DJ and producer DJ Melzi is set to attend the fourth annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on Saturday at the Promised Land estate in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The event, hosted by the US rapper, is renowned for its fusion of luxury automobiles, musical performances and celebrity appearances. It's billed as 'the biggest self-made car show in history".

DJ Melzi, known for his amapiano hits and stylish persona, is expected to bring a touch of South African flair to the international gathering.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Melzi, who real name is Tumelo Mphai, said he's looking forward to attending the show.

"I've been all over the world for a few months, touring and improving my craft as a DJ. When the opportunity arose to attend Rick Ross's car show, I grabbed it. I've met and interacted with him before and it's all love — together with inspiration," he said.

Melzi's attendance underscores the growing global influence of SA artists in the entertainment industry.

For those interested in attending the show, tickets are available through the official event website and Eventbrite.

