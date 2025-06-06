TshisaLIVE

'‘An intentional labour of love’ — Refilwe Modiselle set to launch her first book

06 June 2025 - 12:07
Joy Mphande Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Refilwe Modiselle gears up to launch a children's book.
Refilwe Modiselle gears up to launch a children's book.
Image: Oupa Bopape

In addition to being an actress and media personality, Refilwe Modiselle has added author to her growing resume as she prepares to launch her debut children’s book, Zizi’s World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes.

In an emotional social media post, Refilwe shared her disbelief and joy at fulfilling her dream.

Refilwe said the book, set to launch on June 28, is more than a story — it's a mission to foster kindness, empathy and understanding among children.

“This is an unexpected dream coming to fruition after hearing people for years say: 'When will you write a book Fi?' This was a scary thought initially, but little did I know destiny would facilitate the vision in the form of this children’s book, Zizi’s World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes'. I’m crying,” she wrote. 

“Children have always held a sacred place in my heart, and I’ve also always felt like if I had a book to read that had representation for people like me, the world would be a lot kinder in grooming kids with more emotional intelligence, and teach people to be better human beings. This wasn’t only about writing a book. It was an intentional labour of love to teach children about embracing differences, albinism, bullying, self-love, respect, unity, diversity, inclusion, the love of parents and many other multilayered themes anyone can relate to.

“The first of it's kind, a heartfelt body of work, written by the subject living in those shoes, given that we don’t have much material, if any, of this nature in the school curriculum or readily available anywhere commercially. I hope and pray it fuels some education, and the culture of reading. I’m also reminded of how thankful I am that in my developmental years, my dad’s Readers Digest Book Club reinforcement came in handy. I know he’d be extremely proud from the heavens of the project I’m launching on his birthday weekend. Details on where and how to purchase the book are coming soon. For now, please pencil in June 28 for first official release day and in-store book signing.”

Refilwe Vanillablaq Modiselle on Instagram: "Adding AUTHOR to my resume is unbelievable!🚀😭 This is an unexpected dream coming to fruition after hearing people for years say, “when will you write a book Fi?” This was a scary thought initially! But little did I know that destiny would facilitate this vision in the form of this Children’s Book you see here: “Zizi’s World: Through her Vanilla eyes”. I’m actually crying 🥹😭♥️🙆🏼‍♀️ I am proud to have ventured on this literary journey with @linguafrancapublishers, one of the leading educational publishers in South Africa. Children have always held a sacred place in my heart 🥹♥️ & I’ve also always felt like if I had a book to read that had representation for people like me, the world would be a lot more kinder in grooming kids, with more emotional intelligence & teach people to be better human beings. So this just wasn’t about writing a book, it was an intentional labour of love to teach children about embracing differences, albinism, bullying, self love, respect, unity, diversity, inclusion, the love of parents; as well as many other multi-layered themes anyone can relate to. THE FIRST OF ITS KIND, a heartfelt body of work, written by the subject living in those exact shoes, given that we don’t have much material if any of this nature in the school curriculum nor readily available anywhere commercially. I hope & pray it fuels some education & the culture of reading too. I’m also reminded of how thankful I am that in my developmental years, my Dad’s Readers Digest Book Club reinforcement, came in handy. So I know he’d be extremely proud from the heavens, of this project that I’m launching on his birthday weekend. Details on where & how to purchase the book, coming soon… but for now, please pencil in 28th June for my first official release day & in-store book signing ✍🏻📚😍💃 I hope you get a piece of this magic for your KIDS, & ADULTS trust me you too can take something valuable! For further inquiries on the book, PR, & media (media statement, press kit, etc) Please contact publishing@linguafrancapublishers.co.za 🚀 HISTORY BEING MADE!"

READ MORE:

Bontle & Refilwe Modiselle set to return as hosts of Feather Awards XV

Refilwe and Bontle Modiselle will make a comeback on the Feather Awards stage.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Here’s why Refilwe Modiselle declines interviews on Albinism Awareness Day

"I've had numerous requests for interviews on Albinism Awareness Day and I'm going to keep declining them."
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

‘The last conversation we had was a goodbye I didn’t see coming’ — Refilwe Modiselle remembers Jamie Bartlett

"Thank you, Jamie, for being a damn incredible soul."
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Refilwe Modiselle gives flowers to people who helped her get where she is

Refilwe wants to shine a light on people like Ausi Tshidi Mataeka, who plays the role of her second mom.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA musicians motivated by BET nod TshisaLIVE
  2. Gogo Manzini has died TshisaLIVE
  3. '‘An intentional labour of love’ — Refilwe Modiselle set to launch her first ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | New action from John Wick, a Stephen King sci-fi fantasy and a John ... Lifestyle
  5. Mzansi’s stars unite for Jägermeister Haus of Kühl tour TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

US sanctions ICC judges; Rubio says court’s cases are ‘baseless and politicised’
Microplastics in Brazil river among world's highest: study | REUTERS