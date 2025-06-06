'‘An intentional labour of love’ — Refilwe Modiselle set to launch her first book

In addition to being an actress and media personality, Refilwe Modiselle has added author to her growing resume as she prepares to launch her debut children’s book, Zizi’s World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes.
In an emotional social media post, Refilwe shared her disbelief and joy at fulfilling her dream.
Refilwe said the book, set to launch on June 28, is more than a story — it's a mission to foster kindness, empathy and understanding among children.
“This is an unexpected dream coming to fruition after hearing people for years say: 'When will you write a book Fi?' This was a scary thought initially, but little did I know destiny would facilitate the vision in the form of this children’s book, Zizi’s World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes'. I’m crying,” she wrote.
“Children have always held a sacred place in my heart, and I’ve also always felt like if I had a book to read that had representation for people like me, the world would be a lot kinder in grooming kids with more emotional intelligence, and teach people to be better human beings. This wasn’t only about writing a book. It was an intentional labour of love to teach children about embracing differences, albinism, bullying, self-love, respect, unity, diversity, inclusion, the love of parents and many other multilayered themes anyone can relate to.
“The first of it's kind, a heartfelt body of work, written by the subject living in those shoes, given that we don’t have much material, if any, of this nature in the school curriculum or readily available anywhere commercially. I hope and pray it fuels some education, and the culture of reading. I’m also reminded of how thankful I am that in my developmental years, my dad’s Readers Digest Book Club reinforcement came in handy. I know he’d be extremely proud from the heavens of the project I’m launching on his birthday weekend. Details on where and how to purchase the book are coming soon. For now, please pencil in June 28 for first official release day and in-store book signing.”
'‘An intentional labour of love’ — Refilwe Modiselle set to launch her first book
Image: Oupa Bopape
In addition to being an actress and media personality, Refilwe Modiselle has added author to her growing resume as she prepares to launch her debut children’s book, Zizi’s World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes.
In an emotional social media post, Refilwe shared her disbelief and joy at fulfilling her dream.
Refilwe said the book, set to launch on June 28, is more than a story — it's a mission to foster kindness, empathy and understanding among children.
“This is an unexpected dream coming to fruition after hearing people for years say: 'When will you write a book Fi?' This was a scary thought initially, but little did I know destiny would facilitate the vision in the form of this children’s book, Zizi’s World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes'. I’m crying,” she wrote.
“Children have always held a sacred place in my heart, and I’ve also always felt like if I had a book to read that had representation for people like me, the world would be a lot kinder in grooming kids with more emotional intelligence, and teach people to be better human beings. This wasn’t only about writing a book. It was an intentional labour of love to teach children about embracing differences, albinism, bullying, self-love, respect, unity, diversity, inclusion, the love of parents and many other multilayered themes anyone can relate to.
“The first of it's kind, a heartfelt body of work, written by the subject living in those shoes, given that we don’t have much material, if any, of this nature in the school curriculum or readily available anywhere commercially. I hope and pray it fuels some education, and the culture of reading. I’m also reminded of how thankful I am that in my developmental years, my dad’s Readers Digest Book Club reinforcement came in handy. I know he’d be extremely proud from the heavens of the project I’m launching on his birthday weekend. Details on where and how to purchase the book are coming soon. For now, please pencil in June 28 for first official release day and in-store book signing.”
READ MORE:
Bontle & Refilwe Modiselle set to return as hosts of Feather Awards XV
Here’s why Refilwe Modiselle declines interviews on Albinism Awareness Day
‘The last conversation we had was a goodbye I didn’t see coming’ — Refilwe Modiselle remembers Jamie Bartlett
Refilwe Modiselle gives flowers to people who helped her get where she is
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos