TshisaLIVE

Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene is expecting a bundle of joy, and headed for the aisle

08 June 2025 - 10:49
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter

Former Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene has revealed she is expecting her second child — and whispers from close friends suggest wedding bells may also be in the air...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'People's president' Ibhantinti Le Country brings hope to Umlazi TshisaLIVE
  2. Durban music maestros to headline at Massive Sunday TshisaLIVE
  3. Fête de la Musique is back to mark 30 years of 'beats, culture & pure vibes' TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | New action from John Wick, a Stephen King sci-fi fantasy and a John ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | The funeral service for Presley Chweneyagae TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Masemola’s emotional tribute at Presley Chweneyagae’s funeral sparks ...
Farewell to Presley Chweneyagae: Tears and tributes at Askasia Community Hall