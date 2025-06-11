Faf de Klerk and wife expect baby No 2

Springbok scrumhalf Francois “Faf” de Klerk and his wife Miné are expecting their second child.
The couple shared the news in an Instagram video captioned: “Surprise. We’re growing the de Klerk team. Big sister duty: Pick the Faffie of our new teammate. Another girl on the way.”
The couple tied the knot in 2022. They welcomed their first child Remi-Ré in 2024.
The announcement came shortly after Faf wished Miné happy birthday in a heartfelt post.
“Thank you for everything you do for us. May God keep you safe this year and make all your dreams come true. Remi and I are truly blessed. Here’s to many more adventures together. I love you, my skat.”
Recently rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia announced they are also expecting their second child.
“Baby Etzebeth number two on the way. Can't wait to welcome our little wildflower girl.”
Image: Instagram/ Francois Faf De Klerk
