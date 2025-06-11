TshisaLIVE

Faf de Klerk and wife expect baby No 2

11 June 2025 - 08:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Springbok rugby player Francois "Faf" De Klerk and his wife Mine are expecting their second child.
Springbok rugby player Francois "Faf" De Klerk and his wife Mine are expecting their second child.
Image: Instagram/ Francois Faf De Klerk

Springbok scrumhalf Francois “Faf” de Klerk and his wife Miné are expecting their second child.

The couple shared the news in an Instagram video captioned: “Surprise. We’re growing the de Klerk team. Big sister duty: Pick the Faffie of our new teammate. Another girl on the way.”

The couple tied the knot in 2022. They welcomed their first child Remi-Ré in 2024.

The announcement came shortly after Faf wished Miné happy birthday in a heartfelt post.

“Thank you for everything you do for us. May God keep you safe this year and make all your dreams come true. Remi and I are truly blessed. Here’s to many more adventures together. I love you, my skat.”

Recently rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia announced they are also expecting their second child.

“Baby Etzebeth number two on the way. Can't wait to welcome our little wildflower girl.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SNAPS | Faf de Klerk and his wife announce the arrival of their bundle of joy

Proud parents, Faf and his wife Mine welcome their first child.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Bok squad — all ambition and passion

Players invited to the Springboks' 54-man training group will take into camp a wide spectrum of ambition and emotion as they seek to make an ...
Sport
3 days ago

Springbok star Etzebeth and his wife are expecting their second child

The couple shared the news in an Instagram post.
Sport
2 weeks ago

'Me time', 'family time', Disney World: Here’s what SA stars have planned this festive season

As the festive season approaches, we caught up with some of our favourite South African stars to find out what they have planned for the holidays.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

TikToker Nara Smith, 23, pregnant with baby No 4

TikTok star Nara Smith, 23, has announced she and her husband Lucky are expecting baby No 4.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs star Ashley du Preez mourns the death of his father TshisaLIVE
  2. Faf de Klerk and wife expect baby No 2 TshisaLIVE
  3. Mlindo The Vocalist marks milestone with ‘Emakhaya’ doccie watch party TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | New action from John Wick, a Stephen King sci-fi fantasy and a John ... Lifestyle
  5. T’bo Touch, Hope Mbhele to host Executive Concerts luxe marquee at Durban July TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Operation Dudula faces court challenge - 11 June 2025
Mahindra at 2025 Nampo Harvest Day