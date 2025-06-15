WATCH | ‘Shaka iLembe’ Season 2: Cast reflects on filming and the impactful soundtrack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The much-awaited second season of Mzansi Magic’s hit show Shaka iLembe is back on Sunday.

The cast lit up the gold carpet on Thursday night at Montecasino for the premiere of the first episode.

TimesLIVE caught up with them to hear what it was like filming season two and why the soundtrack plays such a powerful role in telling the story of Shaka Zulu.

