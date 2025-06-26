Sorisha Naidoo breaks 'The Real Housewives of Durban' record

Long-standing cast member Sorisha Naidoo has shown again why she was dubbed “the queen” of the show after she recently broke a record for the most reunion appearances on The Real Housewives of Durban.
She’s the only housewife to appear in every reunion since the franchise launched in 2021 after Nonku Williams did not attend the Season 5 reunion.
Before the Season 5 reunion on July 4 and July 11, we sat down with Sorisha to chat about her journey, what she’s learnt about herself and who she would chop if she ran the show:
How does it feel being the housewife with the most reunions?
I feel sad, to be honest, because Nonku always jokes that she’s “Miss International” and she’ll be here for many more seasons. I felt she should have been here. It’s a bittersweet moment for me. I want to throw it in her face that I’ve made all five, but she’s not here for me to do that. We’ve been together from the beginning and I feel she needed to be here for this one.
As someone who’s been here since day one, how has the show changed over the years?
The show has taken many twists and turns. I’ve had the chance to see many different sides of myself. There were amazing seasons and there were tough ones. For me, it depends on the group of ladies. That’s what guides your experience and shapes how you respond. Every cast dynamic brings out something different.
What’s something you’ve learnt about yourself that you don’t like?
There was a time when I was isolated and cliquey and I couldn’t pull myself out of that space. Looking back, I don’t like how I reacted or how I boxed myself in. That wasn’t the best version of me and it’s something I had to take accountability for. I did that to myself and I’ve grown a lot since then.
Many people say you’re the anchor of the show. What would you like to see in future?
I’d love to see women come in with a positive mindset, ladies hungry to do more and show different dimensions of themselves. This season had great energy and great women, but I wish we had more fun together. I could see us having a good time, more wholesome, joyful moments. That’s what I’d love to see more of.
There’s a running joke on social media that you “run the show” behind the scenes. So let’s lean into that for a second. If you could chop anyone from this season, who would it be and why?
First, I do not run the show. I’m just a cast member like everyone else. Those comments crack me up; they’re ridiculous. But if I did run things and had to make a cut, I’d say Minnie. I don’t think she was the best fit for this group at this time. That’s just me being honest.
If you could bring back any former housewives, who would you choose?
Definitely Londie, and I’d want her back full-time. And my girls Annie and Slee. Those are my top picks.
Why should people watch the Season 5 reunion?
People have to watch this reunion. It’s going to be different without Nonku. The dynamics shift when one of the OGs isn’t there and people will feel that. But trust me, there’s still much to unpack. A lot is going to be revealed, things that will make previous episodes make a lot more sense. So if you want clarity, closure and good entertainment, this is a reunion you don’t want to miss.
