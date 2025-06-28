TshisaLIVE

PR guru Simphiwe Majola spotlights socially conscious fashion at Basha Uhuru Festival

28 June 2025 - 19:22 By THABO TSHABALALA AND KGOMOTSO MOGANEDI
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Brand strategist Simphiwe Majola gave a masterclass at the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festiva at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein.
Brand strategist Simphiwe Majola gave a masterclass at the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festiva at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Brand strategist Simphiwe Majola shared his experiences and views on fashion and branding at this year’s Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, Joburg.

Speaking on a panel titled “Building Bold Brands: Fashioning Identity, Influence & Impact”, he discussed how fashion, storytelling and visibility play a role in shaping lasting brands.

Majola began his career in 2002 at South African Fashion Week, where he discovered his interest in fashion, image and communication. Over the years he’s worked on various campaigns across fashion, entertainment and media, building a strong presence in brand development.

"It’s not just about looking good,” said Majola during the panel. “It’s about being seen, understood and remembered.”

Speaking to a room of emerging designers, content creators and entrepreneurs, Majola highlighted the value of having a clear brand identity and purpose.

He stressed the role of consistent communication and public relations in standing out in today’s crowded fashion industry. His perspective encouraged businesses to think beyond visuals and consider how their brands can leave a lasting, culturally relevant impact.

The Basha Uhuru Festival, a flagship celebration of youth freedom and creative expression, brought together a powerful network of designers, strategists and storytellers to imagine a future where African fashion leads with confidence, authenticity and impact.

MORE:

WATCH | Preserving amapiano: how can SA protect its cultural legacy?

The third annual Amapiano Africa Summit is taking place at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry

The South African motor industry boasts a wealth of young talent, driving the future of the sector. From communications professionals, to product ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Amapiano summit to be part of Basha Uhuru at Constitution Hill

My team and I have been working really hard to keep the summit growing.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Star-studded line-up for Durban July Ballito Experience

'Let this be the beginning of a powerful movement.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PR guru Simphiwe Majola spotlights socially conscious fashion at Basha Uhuru ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Junior Lavie to host at Durban July marquee and Wonderland Party TshisaLIVE
  3. Wilson B Nkosi to receive lifetime achievement honour at inaugural SA Voiceover ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | 'F1', 'Jungle Beat 2' and the last 'Squid Game' hit screens Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Preserving amapiano: how can SA protect its cultural legacy? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DA briefs media on GNU future
Preserving amapiano: How can SA protect its cultural legacy?