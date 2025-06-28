Brand strategist Simphiwe Majola shared his experiences and views on fashion and branding at this year’s Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, Joburg.
Speaking on a panel titled “Building Bold Brands: Fashioning Identity, Influence & Impact”, he discussed how fashion, storytelling and visibility play a role in shaping lasting brands.
Majola began his career in 2002 at South African Fashion Week, where he discovered his interest in fashion, image and communication. Over the years he’s worked on various campaigns across fashion, entertainment and media, building a strong presence in brand development.
"It’s not just about looking good,” said Majola during the panel. “It’s about being seen, understood and remembered.”
Speaking to a room of emerging designers, content creators and entrepreneurs, Majola highlighted the value of having a clear brand identity and purpose.
He stressed the role of consistent communication and public relations in standing out in today’s crowded fashion industry. His perspective encouraged businesses to think beyond visuals and consider how their brands can leave a lasting, culturally relevant impact.
The Basha Uhuru Festival, a flagship celebration of youth freedom and creative expression, brought together a powerful network of designers, strategists and storytellers to imagine a future where African fashion leads with confidence, authenticity and impact.
PR guru Simphiwe Majola spotlights socially conscious fashion at Basha Uhuru Festival
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
