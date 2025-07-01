TshisaLIVE

IN PICS | Blowing away the blues

The Mthwalume Brass Band has been performing for nearly 20 years — and it still kicks some serious brass

01 July 2025 - 13:37 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Members of the Mthwalume Brass Band pose for a photograph in the hills.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Just 96km from Durban, a vibrant sound resonates through the mountains and valleys like a heartbeat. It’s the unmistakable call of the Mthwalume Brass Band. 

This dedicated group is hard at work, preparing for a series of meaningful performances that range from comforting grieving families to make joyful wedding celebrations even more special.

Every Wednesday through Friday, from 3pm to 5pm, a lively ensemble of young boys assembles at Gobhela Primary School in Mtwalume, eager to refine their craft.

Founded in 2006 by Lindani “Shisampama” Mkhize, an educator and the principal at the school, the Mthwalume Brass Band is a youth marching community band that has continued to thrive in KZN.

With more than 35 active members and about 40 others still in training, the band draws its talent from several local schools, including Gobhela Primary Full Service School, Mthwalume High School, Luthuli High School, Bongucele JS and KwaFica High School. Several members are already pursuing higher education or have recently completed their studies.

The young instrumentalists come equipped with a variety of instruments — baritones, euphoniums, trumpets, trombones, marching drums, cymbals, maces and tambourines — all working together to create their harmonious sound. 

The Mthwalume Brass Band’s mission centres on empowering youth by equipping them with skills that help them steer clear of social challenges such as drugs, alcohol and bullying. Primarily performing gospel music, the band plays an essential role in nurturing the spiritual wellbeing of its members.

Their repertoire also includes African jazz, traditional songs and poignant dirge music.

In a refreshing departure from many church-affiliated bands, this group is non-denominational, allowing them to perform at a wide array of events — weddings, funerals, unveilings, church gatherings and community rallies.

Although the band has recorded its first album, it faces obstacles to its growth. Despite a lack of sufficient instruments to accommodate its growing membership, challenges with transportation — owing to the absence of a band taxi or bus for rehearsals and tours — and a shortage of uniforms, the band is working tirelessly to expand its vision beyond local borders and further develop the youth in their community.

