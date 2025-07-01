TshisaLIVE

IN PICS | Thando Thabethe raises awareness of men’s mental health as she launches ‘Tha’Bhuti’

She is determined to create spaces of softness and self-expression with menswear range

01 July 2025 - 11:44
Joy Mphande Journalist
Thando Thabethe launches a new collection for men.
Image: Supplied

In celebration of Men’s Mental Health Month, Thando Thabethe joined forces with Sorbet Man Hyde Park to host an inspiring event centred on men’s wellbeing, self-care and style.

Jesse Suntele, Sandile Ndlovu, Hungani Ndlovu, Nat Ramabulana, Eric Macheru, Yanga Chief, Desmond Dube and Tebogo and Mpho Lerole of the Act Now Foundation were at the star-studded event.

Medical doctor and mental health advocate Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile hosted the event that provided a space where men were pampered, engaged in meaningful conversation and treated to refreshing cocktails.

“The month is not only about raising awareness of men’s mental health, but also about creating real spaces of softness and self-expression,” said Thando.

“Partnering with Sorbet Man gave us the perfect platform to show that taking care of yourself is strength, not weakness.”

The event also marked the official unveiling of Tha’Bhuti, the first men’s line from Thando’s acclaimed brand Thabooty’s, debuting the Coco Collection which includes a robe dress.

Initially teased as an April Fools’ prank on April 1, Tha’Bhuti is confirmed as Thabooty’s bold new men’s offering, an expansion that caters to the “soft brothers, the finest uncles and the dads who deserve premium comfort with a little drip”.

“Tha’Bhuti isn’t only fashion, it’s a movement that invites men to take up space in comfort, to show up for themselves and to redefine masculinity on their own terms,” said Thando.

While she thrives as an entrepreneur and host on 94.7, Thando's fans have been wondering when she'll be back on screen.

She assured her supporters she is due to make her comeback soon.

“I've worked on quite a few productions over the past year and I have three titles due for release soon that I'm excited about and can't wait for audiences to watch.”

Sandile Mahlangu.
Image: Supplied
Hungani Ndlovu.
Image: Supplied
Desmond Dube.
Image: Supplied
Thando Thabethe's launches a new line for men.
Image: Supplied

