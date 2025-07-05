Masango by Siphosihle shines among SA’s top influencers at Durban July

Doromongy
What comes to mind when you think 'Marvels of Mzansi' and how are you interpreting the theme this year?
When I think of Marvels of Mzansi, I’m instantly drawn to the untold magic that lies beneath the surface of our everyday South African lives — the textures of our heritage, the rhythm of our languages, the landscapes that raised us. For me, the marvel isn’t just in the obvious beauty, it’s in the complexity of where we come from. That’s why I chose to celebrate both the spiritual rootedness of my Sepedi ancestry and the mystique of Limpopo’s natural wonders. My two looks for this year’s Durban July are a deeply personal tribute to those stories: one grounded in the soil of my people, the other echoing the ancient caves that have held our histories in silence for centuries.
What is the most exciting element about your outfit?
The most exciting part is how nothing is purely decorative — everything has meaning. In my first look, every single macramé knot was crafted to represent memory and lineage. In the second look, the way the silk catches light feels almost other worldly; it’s like I’m carrying the energy of those limestone chambers with me. Wearing something that tells a layered story,that honours where I come from while still feeling current and powerful — that’s a thrill you can’t replicate.
What inspired your choice of outfit and designer for this year's Durban July?
Siphosihle Masango has this rare ability to turn heritage into haute couture. I knew I wanted a designer who could honour my Sepedi background without reducing it to a surface-level reference. With MASANGO, we went deep — we talked about the reddish hues of Limpopo’s earth, the dance movements of my childhood, the weight of silence inside Echo Caves. He didn’t just design for me, he translated me into fabric, texture and silhouette.
What are you most looking forward to at Durban July this year?
I’m most excited for the moment when the crowd goes quiet — not because there’s no sound, but because presence fills the space. It’s that breath between footsteps when you’re about to make an entrance, dressed not just in fashion but in memory, culture and intention. I’m looking forward to being seen as myself, through the lens of legacy, celebration and power. That’s what Durban July allows — it creates a stage where our stories can walk unapologetically into the sun.
Masango by Siphosihle shines among SA’s top influencers at Durban July
Image: Supplied
All eyes are on Masango by Siphosihle this Saturday as the fashion-forward brand takes centre stage at the star-studded Hollywoodbets Durban July.
Joining a constellation of South Africa’s biggest names, including Mihlali Ndamase, Gogo Skhotheni and Doromongy, the brand is poised to make a bold statement in a celebration of style, creativity and local excellence.
Image: Supplied
Mihlali Ndamase
What comes to mind when you think 'Marvels of Mzansi' and how are you interpreting the theme this year?
I think about the decades and evolution of African fashion, with more focus on the most iconic fashion moments portrayed by living and late pop culture icons. Therefore, this theme is exciting to work with.
What is the most exciting element about your outfit?
Definitely the star of the show being the two marvels we are celebrating being the Ndebele print and gold minerals we have right here in Mzansi. The two tied together made this masterpiece which was beautifully done on the gold custom plates to honour Mama Easter Mahlangu.
What inspired your choice of outfit and designer for this year's Durban July?
Every designer has their own distinct style when it comes to designing garments but I have to give Sihle Masango his flowers because his designs speak for themselves. Sihle's designs are innovative and beautifully crafted and suit what's relevant to the occasion, so I had no one better in mind to execute my dress for this occasion. I also believe in timeless fashion and collaborative work. Often when designers want to dress public figures they strip us of any creative direction, so I love working with Sihle because we are a team. He ensures I am comfortable and happy and there's no better way to and trust that Masango by Siphosihle will be able to execute that.
What are you most looking forward to at Durban July this year?
I look forward to seeing unexpected fashion reveals, seeing which boundaries people are willing to cross with fashion this year and that people will actually participate and place bets.
Image: Supplied
Gogo Skhotheni
What comes to mind when you think 'Marvels of Mzansi' and how are you interpreting the theme this year?
When I hear Marvels of Mzansi, I think of power, pride and the beauty that lives within our people and our stories. For me, it’s about celebrating South Africa’s unique culture, fashion and resilience showing up as the marvel that I am. This year, I’m interpreting the theme by blending bold fashion with a strong sense of identity. I’m showing up as the full expression of who I am unfiltered, unapologetic, and magical.
What is the most exciting element about your outfit?
The most exciting part of my outfit is how it holds a story. Every detail has meaning from the cut, to the fabric, to the accessories. It’s elegant but powerful. It’s giving “I’m here and you’ll remember me.”
What inspired your choice of outfit and designer for this year's Durban July?
I wanted something that reflects both transformation and elevation. I’ve gone through so much in the past year personally and spiritually and I wanted my outfit to show my growth. I chose a designer who understands my essence and knows how to bring that out through fashion. It’s more than clothes — it’s a statement.
What are you most looking forward to at Durban July this year?
I’m most looking forward to owning the moment. The fashion, the energy, the people but also being seen in my power. Durban July is not just an event, it’s a stage. And this year, I’m bringing the full show.
Image: Supplied
Doromongy
What comes to mind when you think 'Marvels of Mzansi' and how are you interpreting the theme this year?
When I think of Marvels of Mzansi, I’m instantly drawn to the untold magic that lies beneath the surface of our everyday South African lives — the textures of our heritage, the rhythm of our languages, the landscapes that raised us. For me, the marvel isn’t just in the obvious beauty, it’s in the complexity of where we come from. That’s why I chose to celebrate both the spiritual rootedness of my Sepedi ancestry and the mystique of Limpopo’s natural wonders. My two looks for this year’s Durban July are a deeply personal tribute to those stories: one grounded in the soil of my people, the other echoing the ancient caves that have held our histories in silence for centuries.
What is the most exciting element about your outfit?
The most exciting part is how nothing is purely decorative — everything has meaning. In my first look, every single macramé knot was crafted to represent memory and lineage. In the second look, the way the silk catches light feels almost other worldly; it’s like I’m carrying the energy of those limestone chambers with me. Wearing something that tells a layered story,that honours where I come from while still feeling current and powerful — that’s a thrill you can’t replicate.
What inspired your choice of outfit and designer for this year's Durban July?
Siphosihle Masango has this rare ability to turn heritage into haute couture. I knew I wanted a designer who could honour my Sepedi background without reducing it to a surface-level reference. With MASANGO, we went deep — we talked about the reddish hues of Limpopo’s earth, the dance movements of my childhood, the weight of silence inside Echo Caves. He didn’t just design for me, he translated me into fabric, texture and silhouette.
What are you most looking forward to at Durban July this year?
I’m most excited for the moment when the crowd goes quiet — not because there’s no sound, but because presence fills the space. It’s that breath between footsteps when you’re about to make an entrance, dressed not just in fashion but in memory, culture and intention. I’m looking forward to being seen as myself, through the lens of legacy, celebration and power. That’s what Durban July allows — it creates a stage where our stories can walk unapologetically into the sun.
MORE:
'I am platinum': Tebogo Ramokgadi channels Tswana royalty at Durban July
WATCH | R&B heavyweight Msizi Shembe gears up for Durban July weekend
‘Everyone needs to be held accountable’ — MaBlerh on hosting #RHOD S5 reunion
Junior Lavie to host at Durban July marquee and Wonderland Party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos