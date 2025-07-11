Celebrity boxing event honouring Lehlohonolo Ledwaba postponed

“This last-minute decision has caused serious financial and reputational damage no promoter should face,” it said.
The highly anticipated Lehlohonolo Ledwaba Memorial Celebrity Boxing Event, set to take place on July 26, has been postponed after the unexpected withdrawal of venue support by Emperors Palace.
On Thursday TLB Boxing Promotions expressed shock and disappointment at the last-minute decision, which came despite confirmed agreements and a formal media launch already hosted at the venue.
“This last-minute decision has caused serious financial and reputational damage no promoter should face,” it said.
The event was designed to honour the legacy of Lehlohonolo, a South African boxing star, and had garnered support from fighters, sponsors and fans.
According to TLB director Joyce Kungwane, the disruption is not only a blow to the sport but also to the growing movement of women in boxing, particularly given the proximity to Women’s Month in August.
“As a women-led boxing promotion, this setback is deeply disappointing. The sport remains challenging for women working hard to grow boxing in South Africa and actions like these undermine that progress,” she said.
Despite the challenges, organisers have made it clear the event is not cancelled, only postponed. A new date and venue will be announced later.
“We remain determined to honour Lehlohonolo's memory and show no obstacle will silence women in boxing.”
TLB Boxing Promotions thanked the community, partners and supporters who stood by them during this unexpected setback.
