TshisaLIVE

Celebrity boxing event honouring Lehlohonolo Ledwaba postponed

11 July 2025 - 14:15
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The TLB Fists of Fame Celebrity Boxing Bouts event has been postponed.
The TLB Fists of Fame Celebrity Boxing Bouts event has been postponed.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The highly anticipated Lehlohonolo Ledwaba Memorial Celebrity Boxing Event, set to take place on July 26, has been postponed after the unexpected withdrawal of venue support by Emperors Palace.

On Thursday TLB Boxing Promotions expressed shock and disappointment at the last-minute decision, which came despite confirmed agreements and a formal media launch already hosted at the venue.

Joyce Kungwane, director of TLB Boxing Promotions. File photo
Joyce Kungwane, director of TLB Boxing Promotions. File photo
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

“This last-minute decision has caused serious financial and reputational damage no promoter should face,” it said.

The event was designed to honour the legacy of Lehlohonolo, a South African boxing star, and had garnered support from fighters, sponsors and fans.

According to TLB director Joyce Kungwane, the disruption is not only a blow to the sport but also to the growing movement of women in boxing, particularly given the proximity to Women’s Month in August.

“As a women-led boxing promotion, this setback is deeply disappointing. The sport remains challenging for women working hard to grow boxing in South Africa and actions like these undermine that progress,” she said.

Despite the challenges, organisers have made it clear the event is not cancelled, only postponed. A new date and venue will be announced later.

“We remain determined to honour Lehlohonolo's memory and show no obstacle will silence women in boxing.”

TLB Boxing Promotions thanked the community, partners and supporters who stood by them during this unexpected setback.

READ MORE:

Abdul Khoza and NaakMusiQ exit 'Fists of Fame' amid diva drama

The highly anticipated Fists of Fame Celebrity Boxing Bout, set to take place on July 26 at Emperors Palace, has lost two of its biggest stars.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Celebrity boxing match set to ignite the ring in July

The Lehlohonolo Ledwaba Memorial Celebrity Boxing Event takes centre stage on July 26 at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Chad Da Don and Abdul Khoza face off in celebrity boxing match

"You are going to feel my strength. I have been a fighter my whole life," says Chad Da Don.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Phumlani Njilo challenges NaakmusiQ to a boxing match after knocking out ‘Skeem Saam's' Pholoso

'He will not last more than four rounds in the ring with me.'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I’m inspired': Radio jock Pabi Moloi bags SABC TV gig TshisaLIVE
  2. Celebrity boxing event honouring Lehlohonolo Ledwaba postponed TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Don't believe the façade': Sonia opens up about her split from Matthew Booth TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Superman battles hi-tech mogul while the Smurfs fight to save Papa ... Lifestyle
  5. 'She deserves to spend 2 weeks in jail': Londie London to open case of assault ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Iraq’s displaced Kurds eye return after Kurdish group PKK declares ceasefire ...
Local Texas official ‘concerned’ about FEMA, NWS cuts affecting future flood ...