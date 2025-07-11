Minnie Dlamini on life after divorce
Minnie opened up about how her life changed after she announced she and her estranged husband Quinton Jones were splitting, and about how she met misogynistic treatment.
“The level of misogyny in this country is at its highest. It started when I announced my divorce, that’s when people felt they were at liberty to disrespect me because I had to deal with a relationship that didn’t work. I think we live in a misogynistic society now in South Africa. We see it with all the gender-based violence [GBV] cases, we see it with everything that’s happening,” she said.
“It starts with how men speak about women. We want to talk about women being raped, women being killed and children being killed. All these GBV activities start with how men speak about women. It cannot be condoned for a man to speak degradingly about a woman, for no reason. For any reason.”
LISTEN | From Minnie Dlamini's explosive interview to Khanyi Mbau's Netflix nod — top stories of the week
Image: X
Apart from giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.
Join the discussion:
Here's a glimpse at some of the stories:
Another celebrity launches a podcast
Actress Tessa Twala launched a podcast called Industry Talks where she chats to people in the entertainment industry to share their experiences.
Khanyi Mbau gets a nod from Netflix
Khanyi is beaming with pride after being nominated for the Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives in the Main Character category for her reality TV show stint on Netflix.
She is nominated with other reality TV stars including Jess from The Perfect Match, Harry from Too Hot to Handle, Ryan of Owning Manhattan and Chrishell of Selling Sunset — making her the only African in the category.
