LISTEN | From Minnie Dlamini's explosive interview to Khanyi Mbau's Netflix nod — top stories of the week

11 July 2025 - 16:07
Joy Mphande Journalist
Tessa Twala, Khanyi Mbau and Minnie Dlamini made headlines this week.
Image: X

Apart from giving you the hottest scoops daily, TshisaLIVE has a podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.

Here's a glimpse at some of the stories:

Another celebrity launches a podcast

Actress Tessa Twala launched a podcast called Industry Talks where she chats to people in the entertainment industry to share their experiences.  

Another one! Tessa Twala launches podcast

"I’m excited to share my conversations with talented women in film."
2 weeks ago

Khanyi Mbau gets a nod from Netflix 

Khanyi is beaming with pride after being nominated for the Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives in the Main Character category for her reality TV show stint on Netflix. 

She is nominated with other reality TV stars including Jess from The Perfect Match, Harry from Too Hot to Handle, Ryan of Owning Manhattan and Chrishell of Selling Sunset — making her the only African in the category. 

Khanyi Mbau bags first nomination after 23 years in the industry

"I have never been nominated for any of my TV work."
2 weeks ago

Minnie Dlamini on life after divorce 

Minnie opened up about how her life changed after she announced she and her estranged husband Quinton Jones were splitting, and about how she met misogynistic treatment.

“The level of misogyny in this country is at its highest. It started when I announced my divorce, that’s when people felt they were at liberty to disrespect me because I had to deal with a relationship that didn’t work. I think we live in a misogynistic society now in South Africa. We see it with all the gender-based violence [GBV] cases, we see it with everything that’s happening,” she said.

“It starts with how men speak about women. We want to talk about women being raped, women being killed and children being killed. All these GBV activities start with how men speak about women. It cannot be condoned for a man to speak degradingly about a woman, for no reason. For any reason.”

'Incredibly disturbing': Minnie Dlamini says MacG has been harassing her for three years

"It started with comments made on his platform where he spoke about Amanda du-Pont in a vile way."
2 weeks ago

'She deserves to spend 2 weeks in jail': Londie London to open case of assault and defamation against Minnie Ntuli

"I'm going to open a case of assault. I'm serving her, even for defamation of character."
2 weeks ago

Singer Chris Brown in UK court in nightclub assault case

US singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm by attacking a music producer with a bottle in a ...
2 weeks ago

'Don't believe the façade': Sonia opens up about her split from Matthew Booth

"You want the greener grass? Better have the stomach for the amount of manure it comes with."
2 weeks ago
