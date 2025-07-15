TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Asavela Mqokiyana shares secret to weight loss after pregnancy

15 July 2025 - 06:35
Joy Mphande Journalist
Asavela Mqokiyana shares her weight loss journey.
Image: Supplied

Asavela Mqokiyana has revealed the secret behind her body transformation when opening up and giving her fans a life update since giving birth to her daughter in August 2023.

The actress, who has shed her pregnancy weight, revealed her winning formula included skipping and maintaining a balanced diet.

In a candid video, Asavela showcased what her body looked like after pregnancy and today. 

Watch the video below:

Another actress who has been on a mommy makeover journey after pregnancy is Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema.

Simz is mother to two children with media personality Tino Chinyani. Their firstborn son Tiyani arrived in June 2022 and their second, Kabo, in November 2024.

Simz said she jetted off to Turkey recently to get her mommy makeover. She said she got rid of excess fat on her belly and lifted her breasts.

When giving an update to her followers, Simz shared images of her before and after. 

“I went for a more natural look. I wanted to fix what was ruined by pregnancy. I look like what I used to before having babies. Some people prefer to do more. My boobs are the same size, they are just not sagging, and my tummy is back to what it looked like before I had my children.”

