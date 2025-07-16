TshisaLIVE

‘I have always prayed for him’: Gospel stars pay tribute to Dr SD Gumbi

16 July 2025 - 10:22
Benjamin Dube pays tribute to Dr SD Gumbi.
Image: Instagram/ Benjamin Dube

Colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to renowned pastor and Ukhozi FM correspondent Dr SD Gumbi. 

In a statement shared on social media on July 14, the Assemblies of God, Back to God Mpumalanga Highveld Regional Council revealed he died at the age of 66 after a long illness. 

Gospel fraternity mourns death of renowned pastor Dr SD Gumbi

'I've lost a father, a brother and a mentor in the gospel fraternity.'
1 day ago

Former politician and Power959 presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and gospel star Hle were among the public figures who expressed their sadness about his passing.

“I have always prayed for him and Mama because anointing and obedience like this must be protected. Please normalise praying for servants of God. Pray for what feeds you. Rest in honour Somkhanda,” Hle said.

Mbuyiseni said: “I have received the most devastating news. Dr SD Gumbi has passed on. Death is so greedy. My heart is shattered. And yet he will insist he has gone to be with the Lord. May his loving wife be comforted, his children and close relatives. Above all, the whole body of Christ. Usehambile uAmen.”

