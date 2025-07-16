TshisaLIVE

'I was humiliated in public': Londie London wants public apology from Minnie Ntuli

A private apology was made, but it's not enough

16 July 2025 - 09:08
Joy Mphande Journalist
Londie London's supporters rallied behind her for keeping calm during the incident.
Image: Supplied

Londie London has broken her silence after an explosive reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban. 

Throughout season 5, viewers saw Minnie Ntuli and Londie clash after the He Goes hitmaker made a snarky comment about Minnie's dress when they first met. Things escalated when Minnie alluded that London was a prostitute, saying she “makes money lying on her back”.

Things took a dramatic turn when they showcased unseen footage of Ntuli during a sit-down they had in an attempt to resolve their differences. In the footage she is seen jabbing London's forehead.

London's supporters rallied behind her for keeping calm during the incident. 

"It was definitely surreal seeing that scene again. But honestly, I was proud of how I handled myself. I didn’t allow myself to be baited into anything that doesn’t reflect who I am. I always carry myself with intention: I’m a mother, a daughter, and a businesswoman. So maintaining my composure, even in a heated moment, was a big win for me," London said when recounting the ordeal. 

"My heart is so full. The amount of love and support I’ve received has been truly overwhelming, in the best way. I’m so grateful to every single person who’s stood by me and sent messages of encouragement. I’ve never experienced this kind of warmth before, and I don't take it for granted."

EDITORIAL | SA has enough bullying as it is without ‘Real Housewives’ parading it

Minnie Ntuli’s aggression against co-star Londie London is unbecoming in light of TV’s influential power and our already-unbearable national crisis
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Ntuli chose not to attend the reunion of the reality show, and a letter of apology to London from her was read during the episode, but London says she is still waiting on Ntuli to make a decent public apology. 

"She did try to reach out via a text message apologising in private, which is quite different from the statement she released. It is quite disappointing that I was humiliated in public but I’m not getting a proper apology directed to me in public."

London said despite her altercations with Ntuli, she still felt her return to the show was a fulfilling experience, and she would "absolutely" consider returning full time to it.

"This season reminded me just how strong I am. Life has thrown so much at me but I always come out stronger. I’ve realised that I’m incredibly resilient and that I won’t be easily shaken by outside noise.

"I’ve always loved being part of the show. It’s not just about the cameras, it’s about the real relationships I’ve built with some of the women. There’s genuine history and love there, and I’d be open to continuing that journey." 

