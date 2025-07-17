TshisaLIVE

‘I’m human too’: Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize asks for respect

‘As much as I can look like an iron lady, sometimes it hurts’

17 July 2025 - 13:31
Joy Mphande Journalist
Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize opens up.
Image: Supplied

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize wants people to think before dragging her name through mud.

The controversial businesswoman and reality TV star has been in turmoil since a raid was conducted by the SA Revenue Service for falling behind on taxes in November 2024 and her exit from former Premier Soccer League team Royal AM FC, which was auctioned off in a bid to recoup her reported R40m tax debt.

Recently she was falsely linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala by Ian Cameron during a parliamentary briefing.

During a recent sit down on 947 with Robert Marawa, MamKhize said despite Ian having apologised, she felt “he was trying to get relevance” and needed to give a “proper” public apology to clear her name. 

MaMkhize said she wished people didn't overlook the fact that she is human and would respect her feelings when sharing their opinions about her. 

“I so wish people can understand I am human. As much as I can look like an iron lady, sometimes it hurts. I'd really love for anyone who decides to write or say anything about me to check their facts because at the end of the day I'm a mother, I've got kids, I've got grandkids, I'm human.

“Yes, I might be this jolly jumpy looks untouchable person, but I'm human. There are so many people who look up to me. If only people can understand I am part of liberation, and I've created a lot of jobs for people. Sometimes when things affect me, before it comes to me first, it affects a lot of people.”

