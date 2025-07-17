TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Though it's ended, it was real': Jojo Robinson mourns her lost friendship with Nonku Williams

17 July 2025 - 10:39
Joy Mphande Journalist
Reality TV star jojo Robinson gets candid about her friendship with Nonku Williams.
Image: Instagram/ Jojo Robinson

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson is shattered over her lost friendship with co-star Nonku Williams. 

The reality TV stars have had viewers invested in their friendship since season 2 when Jojo joined The Real Housewives of Durban and were dubbed as “Joku”. But their friendship later showed cracks after Nonku said they were merely friends for the show and she didn't feel they had a real connection.

During part 2 of the reunion episode which aired on Friday, Jojo said she was confused as to why they had a fallout and hadn't heard from Nonku in a month.

On Wednesday, Jojo took to her timeline to post a compilation video of special moments they shared together. 

Jojo penned a note to Nonku saying:

“Dear Nonkie Nonks, I hope you find peace and love with whoever you choose in this life. I loved every second we spent together and I'm forever grateful for the friendship we shared and that you were a big part of my journey in this life. I understand you are going in a different direction and I hope one day we get to talk again in person.

“Know I'm grateful for you. I'm grateful for what you meant in this life to me and I will always remember that regardless of what happened. We always had each other and now maybe it is time for us to start our journey as just Nonku and Jojo not Joku anymore. I forgive you and I'm also sorry for any part I played that upset you. I understand now and I'm OK. I wish you so much peace and love in this crazy life. Thank you for being apart of mine, And to Joku nation. Thank you for believing in love and friendship, thank you for defending us, I'm sorry we let you down.”

JoJo Robinson on Instagram: "The way ive avoided this post.. but its gotten to the point where i just want to address it.. Seeing comments on social media saying this friendship didnt matter it was for work is really hard to see. It was very real and it was filled with love and sisterhood.. and saying that Dear nonkie nonks I hope you find peace and love with whoever you choose in this life.. I loved every second we spent together and im forever grateful for the friendship we shared and the fact that you were a big part of my journey in this life.. ♥️ I understand that you are going in a different direction and I hope one day we get to talk again in person.. but for now because I know someone will send this to you. Know that im grateful for you.. im grateful for what you meant in this life to me and I will always remember that regardless of what happened we always had each other and now maybe it is time for us to start our journey as just nonku and jojo not joku anymore. I forgive you and I'm also sorry for any part I played that upset you to I understand now.. and im okay🩷🩷🩷 I wish you so much peace and love in this crazy life.. thank you for being apart of mine And to joku nation. Thank you for believing in love and friendship.. thank you for defending us.. im sorry we let u down."

Jojo later broke down on social media, saying she was dealing with the emotions of losing a close friend but wished they could repair their friendship. 

“I felt it got to a point where I just had to address everything. I hadn't watched that video in quite a while and I think I just realised I haven't dealt with it and I haven't spoken about it or said anything. I've just kept quiet and the truth is I miss her. I just can't have her.

“How do you get over something [like this], how do get over it? I told myself I'm not going to say anything, but seeing comments saying it wasn't real. Though it's ended, it was very real. I just pushed it to the side a lot. Now I want to reach out but I know that it's done. I want to fix it but I know I can't. When I found out things that were said. I blocked her. I told her I'm done, then I blocked her. People say ugly things all the time. I should've understood better. 

“I think we just both upset each other so much. I don't know how to come back from it. I guess this is life.”

