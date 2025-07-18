LISTEN | From MaMkhize’s comeback to Joku's demise — top stories of the week

Here's a glimpse at some of the stories:
Here's a glimpse at some of the stories:
MaMkhize makes a comeback
After Shauwn Mkhize's comeback as president of Mbabane Highlanders AM FC, the reality TV star and businesswoman said she wants people to think before dragging her name through mud.
“I so wish people can understand I am human. As much as I can look like an iron lady, sometimes it hurts. I'd really love for anyone who decides to write or say anything about me to check their facts because at the end of the day, I'm a mother, I've got kids, I've got grandkids, I'm human,” she said.
‘I’m human too’: Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize asks for respect
Jojo breaks down on Instagram
The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson is shattered about her lost friendship with co-star Nonku Williams. Jojo went on her Instagram stories in tears to reveal she blocked Nonku after hearing she said things she said about her behind her back.
“Dear Nonkie Nonks, I hope you find peace and love with whoever you choose in this life. I loved every second we spent together and I'm forever grateful for the friendship we shared and that you were a big part of my journey in this life. I understand you are going in a different direction and I hope one day we get to talk again in person," she said.
WATCH | 'Though it's ended, it was real': Jojo Robinson mourns her lost friendship with Nonku Williams
Legendary comedian Madluphuthu dies
Bongani “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa, the actor and comedian who brought laughter to countless homes, has died.
His cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Oscar Mgudlwa, popularly known as Madluphuthu, has died
Eyadini returns
Popular hangout spot Eyadini is getting a name change and will be called The Union Lounge.
The venue officially opened in 2011 and is a popular destination for tourists, the who's who of the entertainment industry and youths in Umlazi township. The original owner, Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama, died in 2023 and Eyadini is in the hands of his son, Aphiwe Zama.
Eyadini lounge gets rebranding with DJ Choppas calling the shots
