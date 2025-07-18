TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | From MaMkhize’s comeback to Joku's demise — top stories of the week

18 July 2025 - 16:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Madluphuthu, MaMkhize and Jojo Robinson made headlines this week.
Madluphuthu, MaMkhize and Jojo Robinson made headlines this week.
Image: X

Apart from giving you the hottest scoops on a daily basis, TshisaLIVE has a podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, with added commentary from journalists and the voices of your faves.

Join the discussion:

Here's a glimpse at some of the stories:

MaMkhize makes a comeback

After Shauwn Mkhize's comeback as president of Mbabane Highlanders AM FC, the reality TV star and businesswoman said she wants people to think before dragging her name through mud.

“I so wish people can understand I am human. As much as I can look like an iron lady, sometimes it hurts. I'd really love for anyone who decides to write or say anything about me to check their facts because at the end of the day, I'm a mother, I've got kids, I've got grandkids, I'm human,” she said.

‘I’m human too’: Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize asks for respect

"As much as I can look like an iron lady, sometimes it hurts."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Jojo breaks down on Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson is shattered about her lost friendship with co-star Nonku Williams. Jojo went on her Instagram stories in tears to reveal she blocked Nonku after hearing she said things she said about her behind her back. 

“Dear Nonkie Nonks, I hope you find peace and love with whoever you choose in this life. I loved every second we spent together and I'm forever grateful for the friendship we shared and that you were a big part of my journey in this life. I understand you are going in a different direction and I hope one day we get to talk again in person," she said.

WATCH | 'Though it's ended, it was real': Jojo Robinson mourns her lost friendship with Nonku Williams

"I forgive you and I'm also sorry for any part I played that upset you. I understand now."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Legendary comedian Madluphuthu dies

Bongani “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa, the actor and comedian who brought laughter to countless homes, has died. 

His cause of death has not yet been revealed. 

Oscar Mgudlwa, popularly known as Madluphuthu, has died

'Madluphuthu made us laugh even when life gave us no reason to.'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Eyadini returns 

Popular hangout spot Eyadini is getting a name change and will be called The Union Lounge.

The venue officially opened in 2011 and is a popular destination for tourists, the who's who of the entertainment industry and youths in Umlazi township. The original owner, Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama, died in 2023 and Eyadini is in the hands of his son, Aphiwe Zama.

Eyadini lounge gets rebranding with DJ Choppas calling the shots

Under the new management one of the sons Aphiwe Zama also known as DJ Choppas will be leading this rebranding entertainment hub
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘Enough is enough’ — Kelly Khumalo reacts to claim she killed Senzo Meyiwa

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo claims Kelly Khumalo accidentally killed Senzo Meyiwa. .
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Jacaranda FM’s 'Good Morning Angels' celebrates two decades of changing lives

'Good Morning Angels is more than a feature; it's the beating heart of Jacaranda FM and a true reflection of the power of radio to unite for good.'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘I hope we can all find a way to resolve this’: Beverley Steyn speaks out

The Cape Town housewife sets the record straight about the fallout between Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

DJ Maphorisa and Tessel Lounge 2.0 management bury the hatchet

'I think they put their differences aside to support Scott Maphuma's movement.'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | From Minnie Dlamini's explosive interview to Khanyi Mbau's Netflix nod ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | From celebrity break-ups to Shebeshxt's viral moment — top stories of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | From Themba Broly Mabaso's altercation to Selbeyonce leaving Ukhozi FM ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | From TxC's BET win to Gogo Maweni's trial postponement — top stories ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | From Nonku Williams leaving #RHOD to Lebo M finding love again — top ... TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Enough is enough’ — Kelly Khumalo reacts to claim she killed Senzo ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | From MaMkhize’s comeback to Joku's demise — top stories of the week TshisaLIVE
  3. Selebogo Molefe — The 'SMME champion' taking YOUFM Business Hour to new heights TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | What’s new at Nu Metro cinemas, a feast of films at Durban ... Lifestyle
  5. Dumi Mkokstad celebrates 25 years in gospel with Cape Town Revival TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

At least 4 dead and 1,300 evacuated after heavy rain in South Korea
Pakistan Flood Disaster 2025 : 178 Dead | Worst Monsoon Since 2022