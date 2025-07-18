TshisaLIVE

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and YG Marley to headline DStv Delicious Festival

18 July 2025 - 10:45
Joy Mphande Journalist
Ms Lauryn Hill is the headliner at the 2025 DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival.
Image: Supplied by Global Citizen

Global super star Lauryn Hill is headlining this year's DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival alongside her son YG Marley and Haitian rapper and singer Wyclef Jean.

The festival sponsored by LottoStar, taking place on September 20 and 21, is expected to be a culinary experience with captivating performances.

“It’s incredible to be back at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. We can’t wait to welcome fans to a weekend that celebrates us all through music and food as we come together during Heritage Month,” said festival marketing director Funeka Peppeta. 

“We’re proud to announce the phenomenal artist line-up for Sunday, with Saturday’s main acts and the Channel O Dance Stage line-up to be revealed soon. This year promises to be an unforgettable experience, from world-class music to bold culinary, art and fashion moments that reflect the rich diversity of our country and heritage.

Here's what you need to know:

WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?

DAY 1:

Saturday will also see songstress Lira continue her triumphant return to stage.

Lauryn Hill will perform with longtime collaborator Wyclef Jean as musical guest. Ziggy Marley and YG Marley will make special appearances in celebration of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour with hits including Zion, the 1970s-inspired Doo Wop (That Thing) and Everything Is Everything.

DAY 2:

Sunday promises to be a spirit-filled festival as South Africa’s prized gospel group Joyous Celebration Rewind will spread upliftment with selected alumni, including the Idols South Africa and SABC Crown Gospel Award-winning Khaya Mthethwa. Sama winner NAACP Award nominated Mandisi Dyantyis will grace the stage with his fusion of indigenous African music and jazz idioms. Zoë Modiga, recipient of Glamour’s Woman of the Year: Musician Game Changer Award, and Standard Bank’s Young Artist Award in 2023, will complement this with her Afro-realist take on jazz.

WHEN AND WHERE

Gauteng’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 20 and 21.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

Early bird general admission tickets are available until July 28 at R650. You can snap up Delicious Lounge tickets in the main arena at R2,500 per person, and tickets for the all-inclusive Injabulo Lounge on The Terrace at R8,350 per person. Secure your tickets via Ticketmaster, or visit www.deliciousfestival.com for more details. 

