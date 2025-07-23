TshisaLIVE

'We are reliving the trauma of his untimely passing': DJ Sumbody's family asks for privacy

'Your continued support has been a source of strength'

23 July 2025 - 09:39
Joy Mphande Journalist
Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, was killed in a hail of bullets in Johannesburg in 2022.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The family of Oupa Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, have asked for privacy after four arrests were made on Monday in connection with his murder.

Sefoka was shot dead in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in November 2022. Another person was killed in the same incident. 

The Sefoka family expressed their gratitude to SAPS and the political killings task team for their efforts in pursuing justice.

