“While this development marks a critical step towards justice, the family is reliving the trauma of his passing and request privacy and space during this time,” the said.
“The dedication of law enforcement [officers] has been instrumental in this case and we remain hopeful for a thorough legal process.
“We also thank South Africans, patriots and supporters of DJ Sumbody and the Be A Sumbody Foundation for their unwavering love, prayers and solidarity. Your continued support has been a source of strength for the family.”
'We are reliving the trauma of his untimely passing': DJ Sumbody's family asks for privacy
'Your continued support has been a source of strength'
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
The family of Oupa Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, have asked for privacy after four arrests were made on Monday in connection with his murder.
Sefoka was shot dead in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in November 2022. Another person was killed in the same incident.
The Sefoka family expressed their gratitude to SAPS and the political killings task team for their efforts in pursuing justice.
Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case
“While this development marks a critical step towards justice, the family is reliving the trauma of his passing and request privacy and space during this time,” the said.
“The dedication of law enforcement [officers] has been instrumental in this case and we remain hopeful for a thorough legal process.
“We also thank South Africans, patriots and supporters of DJ Sumbody and the Be A Sumbody Foundation for their unwavering love, prayers and solidarity. Your continued support has been a source of strength for the family.”
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | This week’s high-profile arrests offer a silver lining
DJ Sumbody's family salute police for hard work to bring justice
Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos