Respected broadcaster, former Banyana Banyana captain and one of the most prominent voices in South African football, Simphiwe Dludlu, has parted ways with SABC Sport, marking the end of a trailblazing chapter that began in 2022.
Her final broadcast aired on SoccerZone on Monday, closing a remarkable journey that redefined what it means to lead, inspire and educate through sport.
Since her debut on the national broadcaster, Simphiwe brought a rare blend of football intelligence, on-screen charisma and unwavering professionalism. Her presence on TV was informative and transformative. With every segment and appearance she cemented herself as a trusted authority in the game, beloved by viewers around the country.
Reflecting on her impact, SABC Sport head Keletso Totlhanyo shared heartfelt praise.
“Beyond her on-screen brilliance, Simphiwe made a lasting impact behind the scenes. She was a mentor to many up-and-coming sports journalists and presenters, with a particular passion for empowering young women entering the industry. Her commitment to talent development and leadership in the newsroom has left a legacy that will continue to shape SABC Sport long after her departure.”
Simphiwe Dludlu bids farewell to SABC Sport after remarkable run
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Respected broadcaster, former Banyana Banyana captain and one of the most prominent voices in South African football, Simphiwe Dludlu, has parted ways with SABC Sport, marking the end of a trailblazing chapter that began in 2022.
Her final broadcast aired on SoccerZone on Monday, closing a remarkable journey that redefined what it means to lead, inspire and educate through sport.
Since her debut on the national broadcaster, Simphiwe brought a rare blend of football intelligence, on-screen charisma and unwavering professionalism. Her presence on TV was informative and transformative. With every segment and appearance she cemented herself as a trusted authority in the game, beloved by viewers around the country.
Reflecting on her impact, SABC Sport head Keletso Totlhanyo shared heartfelt praise.
“Beyond her on-screen brilliance, Simphiwe made a lasting impact behind the scenes. She was a mentor to many up-and-coming sports journalists and presenters, with a particular passion for empowering young women entering the industry. Her commitment to talent development and leadership in the newsroom has left a legacy that will continue to shape SABC Sport long after her departure.”
READ MORE
I worked hard to prove myself, says Carol Tshabalala
SABC anchor Peter Ndoro apologises for 'killing off' Mangosuthu Buthelezi
'We've come full circle' — Masechaba Khumalo appreciates Andile Ncube
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos